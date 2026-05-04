Iowa State Battling Illinois for Class of 2027 3-Star DE

The spring practice session for the Iowa State Cyclones proved to be a major success for first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers.

It was not only the first opportunity he had to see his new team in a competitive setting, but it also provided him a chance to sell the new-look program on high school players visiting Ames who could become future Cyclones.

The coaching staff made a great impression on so many players who visited, putting them in a great spot when it comes to securing commitments in the future. One player who was certainly impressed during his visit was Ryan Paulsen.

A defensive end in the Class of 2027, he is also drawing considerable interest from the Illinois Fighting Illini. But, Iowa State is right in the thick of things as one of his top options after the spring visit and setting up an official visit date.

Iowa State sets visit with 3-star defensive end Ryan Paulsen

Iowa State football head coach Jimmy Rogers talks to media during NFL football pro-day at Bergstrom Football Complex on March 24, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It’s a top four school for me,” Paulsen said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “The visit was amazing. I’ve seen a lot and learned a lot about the program. I really like the new coaches there.”

The three-star defensive end has locked in an official visit for May 28-30. That is going to be a busy weekend for the staff with several players coming to campus, including offensive lineman Will Slagle, who is already committed to the school.

The Cyclones are fortunate to be the first team to host Paulsen for a visit. They will have the opportunity to make a strong impression and potentially get him to commit before he visits Illinois on June 5.

Increasing their pursuit of him is something that has meant a lot to Paulsen.

“It means a lot,” he said. “Staying in the state and being close to my support system with my parents is something that’s important to me.”

Of course, the Fighting Illini present a similar opportunity. Champaign is only 167 miles away, while Ames is 160. It will take more than proximity for Iowa State to secure a commitment from the Central DeWitt High School product.

He currently has 10 total offers, six of which are from Power Conference programs: Iowa State, Illinois, the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Missouri Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas Jayhawks.

As things currently stand, the Cyclones and Fighting Illini are ahead of the pack. Rivals Predictions has them one and two with a 35.3% chance of landing Paulsen and 30.9% chance, respectively.