Iowa State Battling Illinois for Class of 2027 3-Star DE
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The spring practice session for the Iowa State Cyclones proved to be a major success for first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers.
It was not only the first opportunity he had to see his new team in a competitive setting, but it also provided him a chance to sell the new-look program on high school players visiting Ames who could become future Cyclones.
The coaching staff made a great impression on so many players who visited, putting them in a great spot when it comes to securing commitments in the future. One player who was certainly impressed during his visit was Ryan Paulsen.
A defensive end in the Class of 2027, he is also drawing considerable interest from the Illinois Fighting Illini. But, Iowa State is right in the thick of things as one of his top options after the spring visit and setting up an official visit date.
Iowa State sets visit with 3-star defensive end Ryan Paulsen
“It’s a top four school for me,” Paulsen said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “The visit was amazing. I’ve seen a lot and learned a lot about the program. I really like the new coaches there.”
The three-star defensive end has locked in an official visit for May 28-30. That is going to be a busy weekend for the staff with several players coming to campus, including offensive lineman Will Slagle, who is already committed to the school.
The Cyclones are fortunate to be the first team to host Paulsen for a visit. They will have the opportunity to make a strong impression and potentially get him to commit before he visits Illinois on June 5.
Increasing their pursuit of him is something that has meant a lot to Paulsen.
“It means a lot,” he said. “Staying in the state and being close to my support system with my parents is something that’s important to me.”
Of course, the Fighting Illini present a similar opportunity. Champaign is only 167 miles away, while Ames is 160. It will take more than proximity for Iowa State to secure a commitment from the Central DeWitt High School product.
He currently has 10 total offers, six of which are from Power Conference programs: Iowa State, Illinois, the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Missouri Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas Jayhawks.
As things currently stand, the Cyclones and Fighting Illini are ahead of the pack. Rivals Predictions has them one and two with a 35.3% chance of landing Paulsen and 30.9% chance, respectively.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.