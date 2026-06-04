Iowa State Football Plans Major Change for Class of 2027 QB

The first weekend of official visits for the Iowa State Cyclones football team was a successful one.

They were able to add three more players to their Class of 2027, securing commitments from Drew Aagesen, Jordan Crider and Jason Wooden. That brings the total number of players in the class to 10, and that number will continue to grow in the coming weeks.

One player who is emerging as a potential addition is Blake Moser. A quarterback for the Lake Stevens Vikings, he attended a prospect camp with the Cyclones this week and was a standout performer.

However, it wasn’t as a quarterback. Head coach Jimmy Rogers had him switch to wide receiver at camp, and things went as well as anyone could have hoped for. He was given a scholarship offer after transitioning well and putting together a strong time in the 40-yard dash with a 4.37.

Iowa State making move for Blake Moser

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers talks to media during Cyclone Tailgate Tour at Curate on may 18, 2026, in Des Moines, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“They offered me to play receiver, so I was doing receiver stuff at camp and then they offered me after the camp, I talked to Coach Sherman, the receivers coach, for a while and then ended up meeting with Coach Rogers and he gave me the offer. We talked a little more after that and it was great,” Moser said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

Listed at 6 feet and 180 pounds, he possesses incredible athleticism. He was a dynamic performer offensively during his junior year of high school, getting the job done with his legs as much as his arm.

Moser completed 155-of-233 pass attempts for 2,612 yards, throwing for 39 touchdowns and only six interceptions. On the ground, he added 850 rushing yards and 16 more touchdowns.

To this point, the only other offers that Moser had received came from the Portland State Vikings, Idaho Vandals, Montana Grizzlies and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, with all of the teams intending to play him at quarterback.

The Cyclones have set themselves apart with the change to wide receiver, working with Derrick Sherman. That move, along with being the only Power-4 offer he has, is enough for some people to believe that Iowa State has put itself in the lead in the recruiting battle.

“The position? As a receiver, and Moser, who had a number of Big Sky offers as a quarterback, is plenty open to the position switch and as such, we’re predicting him to Iowa State, where Jimmy Rogers was already familiar with him from his time at Washington State,” wrote Brandon Huffman of Rivals (subscription required).

Moser is currently a three-star recruit and ranked No. 22 in the state of Washington as a quarterback. He is No. 119 at the position and No. 1,716 overall in the Class of 2027.