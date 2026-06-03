Iowa State Football Secures 3 Commitments First Weekend of Official Visits

The Iowa State Cyclones football team was busy this past weekend, hosting several prospects in Ames for an official visit.

It was a combination of players who have already committed to the program and players whom head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff are attempting to sell on making Iowa State their home after high school.

There is plenty of work to be done, with more players set for official visits in the coming weeks. But the first weekend was very successful, with three players announcing they have committed to the Cyclones.

Lineman Drew Aagesen of Goodrich High School has committed. He fits the mold of what the new coaching staff is looking for, whether his future lies in the trenches on the offensive or defensive side of the ball.

Iowa State lands three recruits during first weekend of official visits

Iowa State football head coach Jimmy Rogers talks to media during NFL football pro-day at Bergstrom Football Complex on March 24, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aagesen is listed as a three-star defensive lineman, but according to Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, the team views him as an offensive line prospect with the ability to move him around the formation as a tight end or H-back.

The second prospect to commit to Iowa State is Jordan Crider. A safety out of Middleton High School in Ohio, he is also a three-star prospect. He had another Power Conference offer in hand from the Kentucky Wildcats, but didn’t have another official visit scheduled yet.

As a result, Rogers and the Cyclones moved fast to secure him in the Class of 2027. It was a successful venture, not allowing him to leave campus and potentially set up visits with another program to poach him away.

His speed and athleticism will be assets to the Iowa State defense. It is on full display while he participates in track and field, taking part in several different events, including the 300-meter hurdles and long jump.

Free safety looks to be in his future with his ability to cover ground in such a short period of time.

Last but not least is Jason Wooden. An ATH from Frisco Emerson High School in McKinney, Texas, Busse shared that the Cyclones are planning to move him from wide receiver to defensive back.

***FOOTBALL RECRUITING*** BREAKING: Iowa State has landed an official visit weekend commitment from Frisco (Texas) Emerson HS safety/linebacker Jason Wooden. He becomes the Cyclones’ 10th-known commitment in the 2027 class.



PROFILE: https://t.co/WhuMR5Wtso pic.twitter.com/NalAiIsCIq — Bill Seals (@williamseals) May 31, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he has elite size for the position, possessing great speed. Playing defense should enable him to make the most of his straight-line speed and athleticism despite spending his developmental years on the offensive side of the ball.

Landing commitments from those three players is a great start for the program. There aren’t any official visits set for this weekend, but the coaching staff will continue working tirelessly to add more talent to the Class of 2027.