Iowa State Football Sets Official Visit Date for Bryce Vigness
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The Iowa State Cyclones have been hosting a lot of high school recruits during spring practice for unofficial visits to Ames.
It has been a great opportunity for new head coach Jimmy Rogers to get to know players and sell the future of the program to them. Since he was hired in December, he missed out on the opportunity to host these juniors over the winter, but he is looking to make up for lost time.
One of the players on whom he and his staff are dialing in their efforts is the Class of 2027 offensive lineman Bryce Vigness. He recently checked out Iowa State and came away very impressed.
Things went so well that he locked in an official visit date with the Cyclones. Right now, Iowa State is the only school that has an official visit date set with Vigness, as he will be back in Ames on May 28.
Bryce Vigness impressed by Iowa State coaching staff
“I’d say the people really stood out to me,” Vigness told Rivals, via Greg Smith (subscription required). “The new coaching staff is elite. They are all winners and they treated me really well. I also loved the facilities and how close it is to home.”
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, he is a three-star recruit from Papillion-La Vista High School in Papillion, Nebraska. He currently has an 85 rating according to Rivals Industry Ranking and is No. 686 overall.
Vigness is ranked No. 52 among interior offensive linemen and is the No. 3-ranked player in the state of Nebraska.
While the visit to Ames for spring practice was a positive one, and he is locked in for another next month, there is still plenty of work to do for Rogers and offensive line coach Jake Thornton to lock in a commitment from Vigness.
Competition will be fierce recruiting Vigness
They are going to face considerable competition from other programs around the country. He already has nine other offers in hand, including from Power Four programs in the Kansas State Wildcats and Pittsburgh Panthers.
Visits to Kansas State, the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Missouri Tigers are also planned for the Papillion-La Vista product, per Smith of Rivals.
As Vigness prepares for the official visits, he revealed that the Cyclones are “for sure” one of his top schools. Iowa State is in a great spot with him and should continue doing what they have been doing to eventually get him committed to the program.
It is still early, but Rivals Predictions does give the Cyclones a considerable edge. They have a 63.4% chance of landing him; the next closest on the list is the Wildcats at 12.8%.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.