Iowa State Football Sets To Visit Dates With Class of 2027 DL

New Iowa State Cyclones head football coach Jimmy Rogers has made his intentions clear when it comes to the future of the program and building out the roster.

If the Cyclones are going to find success, he believes it will come from the inside out. That means rebuilding the team in the trenches, with the offensive and defensive lines being the main priority.

He certainly followed through on that promise with the 2026 roster, which is stocked full of incoming transfers along the offensive and defensive fronts. Now, he is turning his attention to continuing to build that pipeline in the Class of 2027.

Iowa State has recently turned up the intensity in its pursuit of Tiki Teeples. A defensive end from Canyon View High School in Waddell, Arizona, he revealed that he has set up two visits to Ames in the coming weeks.

Tiki Teeples sets up two visits with Iowa State

Iowa State football head coach Jimmy Rogers talks to media during NFL football pro-day at Bergstrom Football Complex on March 24, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teeples will be in attendance for a spring practice before the end of the month, before taking an official visit during the weekend of May 28-30.

“I’m just excited to get up there,” he said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “I haven’t met Coach Bibbs or any of the staff, so I’m excited to match a face to a name and start building this relationship with the coaches and see the support that they have for the student athletes, whether it’s facilities or as far as academic support goes, I’m excited for that.”

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, he possesses game-changing skills on the defensive line. During his junior season, he totaled 63 tackles, 18 of which went for a loss, 12.5 sacks, two blocked point-after attempts and one interception.

Given that production and the upside he has, it comes as no surprise that there are a lot of programs interested in bringing him aboard.

He has received 13 scholarship offers in total, including five from Power Four programs, all of which are Iowa State rivals in the Big 12: the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Utah Utes, Kansas State Wildcats and West Virginia Mountaineers.

“It’s early in the process,” Teeples said. “I can’t really narrow it down. There are some pretty well-known schools in my mix, like Texas Tech, Utah, West Virginia, Washington State, Kansas State, and obviously Iowa State.”

Just as they are battling it out on the field, all those rivals are facing off on the recruiting trail as well. It will certainly be interesting to see how things will shake out.

Rogers and defensive line coach Jalon Bibbs will have some pressure on them to sell Teeples on the Cyclones and why coming to Ames is the best decision for his future.