Iowa State Football Shifting Class of 2027 Quarterback Focus

The Iowa State Cyclones recently had a major shift in their recruiting process at the most important position on the field.

DJ Hunter, a Buford High School product, was viewed as their priority target over the last few weeks. He had an incredible visit to Ames during the spring showcase and had an official visit planned for the end of May.

Reportedly, that visit is no longer happening. For whatever reason, plans have changed when it comes to recruiting Hunter. And as a result, they are shifting their focus to another Georgia Class of 2027 quarterback.

Brodie Campbell, a product of Newnan High School, is the player whom Iowa State is now placing its focus on. And the Cyclones are wasting no time in trying to make up ground on the other teams pursuing him, already having a meeting set up for June 12.

Iowa State shifting focus to Brodie Campbell from DJ Hunter

Iowa State offensive coordinate Tyler Roehl talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cyclones are one of 24 offers that Campbell has received thus far, coming from all levels of college football. Power Conference programs, Group of 5 teams, and FCS-level schools have all made offers to the three-star quarterback.

Right now, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are considered the favorites for him. Rivals Predictions agree with that, giving the ACC program a 36.4% chance of securing a commitment from Campbell.

The Newnan product is set to visit Georgia Tech on May 29. An official visit is set with the Arkansas Razorbacks on June 19, and he recently took a visit to Fayetteville. The Maryland Terrapins are also receiving strong consideration, per Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required).

Leg work began a few weeks ago for Iowa State to get into the mix when offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl visited Campbell’s home. During the spring session, the talented quarterback made a trip to Ames and met with head coach Jimmy Rogers.

One of the reasons that the Cyclones may have pivoted from Hunter to Campbell is that the latter has more game film on tape. He has vastly more experience and snaps under his belt, and his skill set is one that should translate well to an offense that has some pro-style traits to it.

The No. 32-ranked quarterback, per 247Sports, and No. 502 nationally, adding Campbell to the Class of 2027 would be a great addition for Iowa State.

Building the quarterback pipeline is a must for the program if they are going to have sustained success. Jaylen Raynor has only one year of eligibility remaining, so finding a long-term option under center would be ideal.