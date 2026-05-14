Iowa State Football Has Reportedly Changed DJ Hunter Plans

Over the last few weeks, the Iowa State Cyclones football team had its sights set on Class of 2027 quarterback, DJ Hunter.

Formerly committed to the Kentucky Wildcats, when he decommitted and became available again, the Cyclones were one of the teams pursuing him most aggressively. The feeling was mutual, with the Buford High School product also holding the program in high regard.

He was in Ames for the spring showcase, and things were progressing nicely. The three-star quarterback spoke very highly of the Cyclones, and plans were put into place for an official visit to be held at the end of May.

However, that visit no longer looks to be happening, according to Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). That is a major change atop their recruiting board at the most important position.

Iowa State no longer hosting DJ Hunter for visit

Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pivot is certainly unexpected, especially since Hunter was considered a priority target for the program over the last few weeks. However, there are a few reasons that Iowa State could have had a change of heart and is going in a different direction.

As Busse noted, Hunter did deal with an injury during his junior year of high school that caused him to miss some time. Had he even been healthy enough to play, he wouldn’t have gotten on the field much.

That is because he was the backup quarterback to Dayton Raiola, the younger brother of Dylan, the former Nebraska Cornhuskers signal caller who transferred to the Oregon Ducks. That is also where Dayton has committed to for his freshman year.

Changes to recruiting boards happen all the time, but canceling a visit with a player who was being recruited as aggressively as Hunter is certainly shocking. Whatever happened between him and the program, they have decided to head in a different direction with their quarterback pursuits.

Iowa State shifting focus to Brodie Campbell

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The Iowa State Cyclones mascot poses for a photo during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Another Georgia product, Brodie Campbell, is where the Cyclones are going to focus their attention. They have a lot of ground to make up, with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets considered the favorites for him, while the Arkansas Razorbacks and Maryland Terrapins are also under consideration.

For the 2026 season, Iowa State is set under center with Jaylen Raynor, a three-year starter with the Arkansas State Red Wolves who transferred to the program this offseason.

Zane Flores, a transfer from the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Connor Moberly, a holdover from last year’s roster, are battling it out to be Raynor’s backup. Hudson Kurland is the only quarterback in the Class of 2026 joining the program.