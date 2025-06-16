Iowa State, Matt Campbell Land Intriguing 2026 Defensive Recruit On Sunday
While Iowa State Cyclone fans were enjoying Father's Day on Sunday, head coach Matt Campbell made another splash in the 2026 recruiting cycle, this time on the defensive side.
According to an X post, 2026 three-star defensive end Ajibola Afuye announced his commitment to the Cyclones over the weekend.
As a top-10 player in the state of Minnesota, Campbell and the rest of the coaching staff moved quickly for the young talent. After receiving an offer from the program on Jun. 4, Afuye took an official visit to Ames this past weekend, which was immediately followed up with a commitment from the defensive prospect. His junior season at Stillwater Area High School helped him gain the attention of multiple division one programs after finishing with 60 tackles, six tackles for losses and four sacks.
With Afuye commitment on Sunday, Campbell's 2026 recruiting class now features 16 commits, with four-star quarterback Jett Thomalla still leading the group. Afuye now becomes the second defensive lineman commit in the bunch, as he joins three-star Daniel Howard as the lone prospects in that position group.
Campbell's class is the No. 31 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
