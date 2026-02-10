Iowa State Sets Visit for Class of 2027 Tight End Following Michigan State

The Iowa State Cyclones football team is going to look vastly different in 2026 than it did in 2025, with Jimmy Rogers taking over as head coach from Matt Campbell.

Not only is the coaching staff different, but the roster has completely changed as well. Rogers has a lot of his own players coming in for Year 1 and is ready to hit the ground running later this fall.

With the 2026 roster looking complete, focus is shifting to the future. Iowa State is a little behind the competition for recruiting in the Class of 2027 because of how much work was done with the Class of 2026 in the last few weeks.

But Rogers and his staff are showing interest in players and making offers. One player who has received a scholarship from the Cyclones and already set up a date to visit is tight end Drake Mikkelsen.

Iowa State sets visit for Drake Mikkelsen

Lennox wide receiver Drake Mikkelsen (2) runs the ball to the end zone for the touchdown during the third quarter on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Dakota Dome in Vermillion, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A standout performer from Lennox High School in Lennox, South Dakota, he revealed recently that he has two visits set up for the spring. First, he will be in East Lansing, Michigan, visiting the Michigan State Spartans before heading to Ames a few weeks later.

"Right now I plan to go to Michigan State on April 4th and Iowa State on April 18th," he said. "I also plan to visit Minnesota, Kansas State, and Colorado State,” Mikkelsen said, via Allen Trieu of 247Sports (subscription required).

Thus far, he has received seven offers. In addition to the four Power Four programs in Iowa State, Michigan State, the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Kansas State Wildcats, the Colorado State Rams, South Dakota State Jackrabbits and South Dakota Coyotes are all currently in the mix.

It is easy to see why so many programs are emerging despite Mikkelsen not yet having a star rating. He set school records as a junior this past season with 70 receptions for 1,111 yards and 17 touchdowns. For good measure, he added one more rushing score to the ledger.

Junior season highlights

6’5” 205lb WR/TE/ATH



TEAM CAPTAIN

ALL STATE & ALL CONFERENCE



2025 stats

-70 receptions

-1111 yards

-17 touchdowns

(all school records)



We fell short of our goal this year, but I’m grateful for the experience! I’m looking forward to next season! pic.twitter.com/ZfIWl5uR0V — Drake Mikkelsen (@Drake_Mikkelsen) December 1, 2025

It is still early, but it certainly seems as if the Spartans and Cyclones have pushed ahead of the competition for the talented tight end. He spoke highly of both coaching staffs staying in contact with him consistently.

"Iowa State has also been very good at keeping in touch with me," he said. "I can tell that they want me to come for a visit so I can see what Iowa State is truly about."

A standout basketball and track performer as well, there is a lot to like about the athleticism that Mikkelsen brings to the tight end position. Interest in him will only continue to grow, especially if he comes close to replicating the production he had as a junior in his senior season.

More Iowa State Recruiting News: