Iowa State Latest Power Four Program Making Push for Class of 2027 Tight End

With their work seemingly done rebuilding the roster for the 2026 college football season, the Iowa State Cyclones coaching staff is turning its attention to the future of the program.

With a replenished Class of 2026 set to embark on their Iowa State career, head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff are now shifting focus to the Class of 2027. They are a little behind the eight-ball, given how hectic the last few weeks have been, but they are looking to make up for lost time.

One player whom they have recently shown an interest in is tight end Drake Mikkelsen. A product from Lennox High School in Lennox, South Dakota, he has yet to receive a star rating from anyone in the industry, but that hasn’t stopped the Cyclones from making him an offer.

As shared by Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required), the Iowa State coaching staff is making Mikkelsen a priority target. He is one of their main focuses right now for their Class of 2027, with multiple coaches being in contact with him over the last few weeks.

Iowa State makes offer to Drake Mikkelsen

Lennox wide receiver Drake Mikkelsen (2) catches the ball during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Dakota Dome in Vermillion, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I had been in contact with Coach (Seth) Hestness, Coach (Tyler) Roehl, and Coach (Jimmy) Rogers for a few weeks,” the tight end recruit said.

The Cyclones are going to face stiff competition in securing a commitment from Mikkelsen. He has already received six offers, three of which are from Power Four programs: the Kansas State Wildcats, Michigan State Spartans and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and South Dakota Coyotes have also offered him a scholarship.

Seemingly leading the pursuit of Mikkelsen is Seth Hestness, the tight ends coach on Rogers’s first staff in Ames.

“We had several good conversations during that time. (On January 30th), Coach Hestness came to my school and watched me work out. We were also able to talk in person. That weekend, Coach Rogers called me and told me they really liked the feedback Coach Hestness brought back and that they wanted to offer me,” Mikkelsen said, via Seals.

It is easy to see why so many teams are already interested in him, despite scouting companies not yet assigning him a star ranking. He has the size to be an impact player right away, measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds.

A dynamic playmaker in the passing game, he broke multiple Lennox High School records during his junior year. Mikkelsen caught 70 passes for 1,111 yards and 17 touchdowns, adding another score on the ground.

It will be interesting to see what he has in store for his senior season this fall. If he returns to that level of production again, offers are going to flood in from major programs around the country.

Mikkelsen is at least the second tight end Iowa State is pursuing in the Class of 2027, along with Drew Kessel.

