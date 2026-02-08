Iowa State Has Two More Wide Receivers on Class of 2027 Recruiting Board

The new football staff of the Iowa State Cyclones, headlined by head coach Jimmy Rogers, has been hard at work restocking the team’s roster for 2026.

With more than 100 players now locked in, Rogers and his staff can turn their attention to the future, starting with the Class of 2027. There was a lot of turnover in the program during this cycle, but the foundation has been laid for the next era of Cyclones football.

A little bit behind the eight ball because of how many additions were needed for the current roster, Iowa State has started making some offers to players in the Class of 2027. Two of those offers have gone to wide receivers, as shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required).

One of the recipients is Braden Sharpe. He is a three-star wide receiver from Brownsburg, Indiana, who is the No. 10-ranked player in the state. With an 87 rating, he is No. 83 amongst wide receivers.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, there would be some work to do to build him up to ensure that he can handle the rigors of Power Conference football. Despite his size, he has drawn a ton of interest already.

The Cyclones are the 16th team to make him an offer. They are the seventh Power Four team, following the Cincinnati Bearcats, Northwestern Wildcats, West Virginia Mountaineers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Purdue Boilermakers and Indiana Hoosiers.

The second wide receiver offered by Iowa State is Braylon Lane. A product of C.E. King High School in Houston, Texas, is not currently ranked by 247Sports, but that could certainly change in the near future.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, there has to be something that so many programs are already showing an interest in him despite not having any stars currently. He has received 17 offers, including 12 from Power Four schools.

One of the interesting offers came from the Houston Cougars, where the first wide receivers coach under Rogers in Ames, Derrick Sherman, was hired away from. The two of them already seemingly have a relationship built, which should help the Cyclones.

The Kansas Jayhawks, Oklahoma State Cowboys, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arizona State Sun Devils are the other Big 12 schools that are in on Lane.

Restocking the skill position is something that Rogers and his staff could focus on in the Class of 2027. There isn’t a single redshirt freshman on the roster because of how many transfers the program had to withstand.

However, there are three incoming freshmen in the Class of 2026: Jeffery Roberts, Jamal Polite Jr. and Malcolm Watkins.

