Iowa State Successfully Flips South Dakota Defensive Lineman Commit

New Iowa State Cyclones head football coach Jimmy Rogers has been hard at work the last few weeks.

When Signing Day rolled around on Dec. 3, the Cyclones had a 22-player group coming in for the Class of 2026. Not even two days later, it was announced that Matt Campbell was leaving for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Class of 2026 dwindled as a result, with only six holdovers. Rebuilding that group has been a focus for Rogers and his staff ahead of another Signing Day set for Feb. 4, and they have succeeded in that regard.

More talent has been brought aboard, including a player who has flipped his commitment. Defensive lineman Jaden Weaver is now part of the Cyclones Class of 2026.

Iowa State secures commitment from Jaden Weaver

Originally committed to the South Dakota Coyotes, he had a Zoom call with Rogers this week that helped seal the deal and flip his decision to Iowa State.

“They gave me a plan, talked about my future and it really convinced me and hooked me on their program,” said Weaver, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Alert (subscription required). “Rogers made a great impression on me. Him talking about the future of the program and my future really convinced me.”

247Sports has him ranked as a three-star recruit with an 86 rating. A product of Carl Sandburg High School in Overland Park, Illinois, the Cyclones is a program with which he is actually very familiar.

He has family ties to the football team, with his uncle, Derrick Walker, previously playing there. Weaver also attended a camp that was held at Jack Trice Stadium last summer, where he made a positive impression.

Along with South Dakota, the talented defensive lineman also received offers from three MAC programs: the Western Michigan Broncos, Miami (OH) RedHawks and Kent State Golden Flashes. The Western Illinois Leathernecks also presented him with an offer.

Iowa State was the only Power Conference offer he received, making the decision an easy one.

“Playing Power-4 football has always been a dream of mine and finally achieving it means the world to me,” Weaver said.

Jaden Weaver a great fit for new Cyclones defense

Aug 30, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jimmy Rogers watches a replay on the video board during a game against the Idaho Vandals in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 13-10. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Despite his familiarity with the program, the previous coaching staff, led by Campbell, didn’t make an offer to Weaver. That changed with Rogers and defensive line coach Jalon Bibbs, who made the offer earlier in the week.

The Overland Park native is looking forward to playing for this staff, excited about his fit in defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit’s defensive scheme.

“Coach Bibbs was explaining the new philosophy, obviously they’re switching from three- to four-man (front),” the 2026 prospect said. “He said I’m a really good fit in that three-tech, can bounce a little bit outside, go through my keys and dominate like I did in high school.”

Under Jon Heacock, the Cyclones played a 3-3-5 base defense. They will now be playing a 4-2-5 under Bobbit, giving Weaver and other defensive linemen more opportunities to get on the field.

