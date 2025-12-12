Jimmy Rogers Trying To Keep Recruit '100 Percent Interested in Playing at Penn State'

New Iowa State Cyclones head football coach Jimmy Rogers knows that he has a tall task ahead of him when it comes to retaining talent on the team’s roster and keeping as many recruits committed to the program as possible.

With his predecessor, Matt Campbell, accepting the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions, defections are expected; that is just how the world of college football operates today.

There have already been several players who announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal. Multiple players from the recruiting Class of 2026 have been released from their signings and are back on the market.

Jimmy Rogers working hard to keep Daniel Howard's commitment

Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One player who has not yet made a decision on his future is Daniel Howard. A defensive lineman in the Class of 2026, he has been committed to the Cyclones since April 8.

He has not wavered in wanting to play for Iowa State despite generating interest from several Big Ten schools. Even when those schools made offers to him, he stuck to his commitment to Iowa State.

However, that could be changing now that Campbell is leading one of those Big Ten programs.

"I'm kind of just playing the waiting game," he said to Cyclone Alert, via Alec Busse (subscription required). "I am 100 percent interested in playing at Penn State, and I would love to be with Campbell and the other staff going with him."

While Howard has made it clear that he would love to play for the Nittany Lions, he has not yet decommitted from Rogers and the Cyclones. He is evaluating his options, but the new regime has been in contact with him.

Jimmy Rogers has work to do restocking roster

As shared by Busse, positive vibes have developed early on, which is great news for Iowa State. However, there is certainly work to do to retain his commitment, as an offer from Penn State could change the situation.

It will be worth keeping an eye on. Rogers wants to retain as much talent as possible, and the defensive line is one area that needs to be addressed. With a change in scheme, they need more depth in the trenches, and having a player of Howard’s caliber to build things around would be a great start.

What started as a 22-player class in a historic Signing Day for the Cyclones, bordering on a top 50 ranking, has fallen apart. There are only 13 players currently signed, and they are now ranked No. 94 by 247Sports.

