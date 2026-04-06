Michael Vander Luitgaren Shares Honest Opinion on Iowa State

For the 2026 season, the Iowa State Cyclones are set at quarterback with Jaylen Raynor, a transfer from the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

However, he has only one year of eligibility remaining, so head coach Jimmy Rogers knows that he is just a stopgap option for the program. They did bring in Zane Flores, formerly of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, in the transfer portal, and have Connor Moberly as a holdover.

However, finding more long-term options at the most important position on the field is a priority for the staff. They are working hard on the recruiting trail, and one of the players who is making an impression on them is Michael Vander Luitgaren.

A product of Batavia High School, he recently made his second visit to Ames. The junior day visit was his second unofficial trip to the school, and the practice facilities, and the young quarterback came away very impressed with the staff.

Michael Vander Luitgaren impressed by Iowa State coaching staff

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks during a timeout in the first half in the Iowa State and Iowa men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series at Hilton coliseum on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"After the junior day visit, I was extremely impressed with the coaching staff and what they were about," Vander Luitgaren said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "Coach Rogers, Coach Roehl and Coach Heck all said that I should get back for a spring practice to get a better sense of how it is to be a player at Iowa State and to make sure it's a fit for what I'm looking for."

Despite the two visits to campus, Iowa State has yet to extend an offer to Vander Luitgaren. Alas, it is clear there is some level of interest from the program; they wouldn’t have had him in for two visits already or invited him back for a third.

The honesty the staff has provided him is something that he appreciates. He knows there is still some work to do and is willing to put in that effort to reach the level where Rogers is comfortable enough to offer him a scholarship.

"They've been very honest with me, and said they are still doing their evaluations. But I'm trending in the right direction. I'm high on the list, and I'm trying to get to that number one spot with them. When I get there, the offer will come."

Right now, Vander Luitgaren has four scholarship offers in hand from the Miami (OH) RedHawks, Toledo Rockets, Penn Quakers and Dartmouth Big Green.

He is hopeful that it is only a matter of time until he can add the Cyclones to that list. Being at a spring practice also gave him an idea of how things will operate should he one day attend Iowa State and a real-life picture of what he needs to work on.

"They weren't kidding when they said it's intense. There's competition on every play and I love that," Vander Luitgaren said. "Coach Rogers is really pushing everybody to compete, but also made it very clear that at the end of the day they're all working towards the same goal. So whatever emotions you had while practicing, it ends once you get to the locker room and it's nothing but respect for the guys you're going at it with during practice."

Along with the Batavia product, Iowa State has also shown interest in quarterbacks DJ Hunter, Ben Musser and Ben Peterson in the Class of 2027.