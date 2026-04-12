Nebraska OL Details What He’s Looking for From Iowa State

Class of 2027 offensive lineman Bryce Vigness recently made a trip to visit the Iowa State Cyclones to get a look at the school and learn more about the program, specifically first-year coach Jimmy Rogers.

Vigness, a product of Papillion-La Vista High School in Nebraska, had a lot of positive things to say about his experience, noting that the people he met stood out most.

“The new coaching staff is elite,” Vigness said, via Greg Smith (subscription required). “They are all winners and they treated me really well. I also loved the facilities and how close it is to home.”

New head coach Rogers made a strong impression on Vigness during his visit, particularly in how he communicated his vision and built a personal connection.

Iowa State making great impression on Bryce Vigness

Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The interaction gave the Class of 2027 offensive lineman a strong sense of what Rogers is building in Ames, along with a clearer picture of the program’s overall vision.

“He’s really authentic and honest,” Vigness said, speaking of Rogers. “He made me really feel wanted there and really spent a lot of time with me and my parents. He shared the vision of the program and how high of expectations he has for them in the coming years. Also, he took me through what it would look like in the first year as a football player there.”

In addition to Rogers, Vigness took a liking to offensive line coach Jake Thornton’s intense coaching style and the way he coaches his players.

As the big decision nears, Vigness has a strong sense of what he’s looking for in a school.

“Someone that believes in me as much as I believe in them,” Vigness said. “A place where I know I will be developed.”

With those priorities in mind, Vigness noted that Iowa State is “for sure” one of his top schools heading into official visits, pointing to it as a program that checks many of the boxes he’s looking for.

Vigness has an official visit to Iowa State set for May 28. He’s also planning to visit Missouri and Kansas State at some point this spring as well.

Taking those values into account, the Cyclones look to be a strong fit for Vigness — offering a combination of proximity to his hometown of Papillion, Nebraska, the coaching staff’s values and a clear vision for his development, positioning the program firmly in the mix as he heads into official visits.