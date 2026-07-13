New Commit Might Be Iowa State Football’s Hidden Gem

The Iowa State Cyclones football team is in need of a star in the future.

With a completely new look team going forward, Iowa State has tons of intrigue, but also a lack of true young stars that will compete in the future. But the Cyclones may have just gotten their guy.

Iowa State had already done well with its 2027 class, ranking sixth in the Big 12 and 47th in the country. But now, they flipped a player that could completely change the trajectory of Cyclones recruiting in the future.

On July 3rd, Iowa State received a commitment from Chuck Alexander, a four-star prospect per 247 Sports composite rankings. He was originally committed to the Louisville Cardinals, but flipped to join the Cyclones instead.

Flipping Chuck Alexander is massive win for Iowa State

Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; General view of helmet used by Iowa State Cyclones against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

He’s the 52nd best wide receiver in the nation and the 17th best player in the state of Ohio. With some of the offers that he got, such as the reigning national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, this guy is pretty good.

Iowa State has a pair of solid receivers going into the 2026 season, with the star being Tulane Green Wave transfer Omari Hayes. With two years of eligibility, he looks to be the face of the offense over the next pair of campaigns.

The reality is, though, the Cyclones have an abundance of solid young receivers, but none that truly jump off the page. That’s what Alexander has to be: the one who prevails over others and becomes the great young receiver in town.

And it’s definitely possible to happen in the future. There is so much space for Alexander to work with, and he’s in a depth chart that certainly could see his name shoot up and get some minutes early on in his career.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star WR Chuck Alexander Jr. has flipped his commitment from Louisville to Iowa State, @AllenTrieu reports🌪️



Read: https://t.co/txc0akTOk6 pic.twitter.com/TWqGsH6IXp — Rivals (@Rivals) July 3, 2026

It’s also a good sign that head coach Jimmy Rogers can pull over top programs in the country. For a team that is rebuilding and still has work to do, it’s great to know that they are at the top of the list for some legit recruit.

This is a big get for Iowa State for the near future as well as the long term. The Cyclones are in need of finding big names via recruiting, especially in skill positions that can be marketable. And with Alexander, they absolutely have that.

He could just be another decent get in the receiver room, but he also has the potential to rise above the rest and become a key piece to the future of Iowa State football under Rogers.