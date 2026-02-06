Iowa State Makes Offer to Four-Star Class of 2027 Recruit Committed to Louisville

The Iowa State Cyclones have been busy restocking their roster for the 2026 season over the last few weeks.

After Jimmy Rogers was hired to replace Matt Campbell as head coach, there were massive amounts of departures from the team. More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, and there were only six holdovers from the Class of 2026.

The roster has been replenished, but the Cyclones are lacking in future recruitments, starting with the Class of 2027. That is where Rogers and his staff are putting their efforts toward, looking to make up for lost time.

The latest player that they are making a run at is four-star wide receiver Chuck Alexander. A product of Withrow High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, he has a 90 rating from Rivals and an 89 rating from 247.

Iowa State makes offer to Chuck Alexander

An Iowa State Cyclones football helmet is seen during a news conference for the Cheez-It Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla.

Rivals has ranked him No. 202 overall, No. 29 amongst wide receivers and No. 6 in his state, while 247Sports has him as the No. 38-ranked player at his position and No. 7 in the state of Ohio.

However, this won’t be like other recruitments. That is because Iowa State will have to sell him on decommitting from another program.

Alexander is already committed to the Louisville Cardinals. He made that decision on Nov. 29, 2025, selecting Louisville over offers from 18 schools. 10 of them were from Power Four programs: the Northwestern Wildcats, Cincinnati Bearcats, Purdue Boilermakers, Wisconsin Badgers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, Pittsburgh Panthers, Maryland Terrapins, Kentucky Wildcats and West Virginia Mountaineers.

Despite the commitment, that hasn’t stopped schools from making offers. The Cyclones are the third school to make an offer to Alexander in 2026, following the Virginia Tech Hokies on Jan. 22 and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Feb. 4.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, he possesses a great blend of size and speed that will have schools continuing to show an interest in him. His route running is considered advanced for a player his age, and he creates big plays with regularity by making tacklers miss.

He is at least the third wide receiver to be offered by the new coaching staff at Iowa State. They have also shown an interest in Chris Harris Jr., a Missouri product, and in-state four-star recruit Landon Blum.

The Cyclones have done a wonderful job restocking the talent at wide receiver. Three players at the position are committed in the Class of 2026: Jamal Polite Jr., Jeffery Roberts and Malcolm Watkins.

