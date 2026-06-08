Iowa State Class of 2027 Small Forward Target Thriving at Nike EYBL

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team is already off to an incredible start when it comes to recruiting for the Class of 2027.

Four-star small forward/shooting guard Josiah Harrington has been committed to the Cyclones since Sept. 26, 2024. Forward Donovan Davis, another four-star player, joined him when he committed to Iowa State earlier this year on May 6.

With those two locked in, head coach T.J. Otzelberger has one of the top-ranked classes in the country. They will be looking to solidify that rank with at least one or two more commitments before it is all said and done.

One player they have their sights set on is Jack Kohnen. A small forward from Slinger High School in Slinger, Wisconsin, he has been playing for Team Herro in the Nike EYBL and performed at a high level during Session III.

Jack Kohnen playing well for Team Herro during Nike EYBL

Slinger's Jack Kohnen (3) breaks past Port Washington's Grady Karrels (2) during the WIAA D2 sectional semifinal game at Cedarburg High School in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, March 12, 2026. Slinger won the game, 62-33. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No coaches were allowed in attendance during this season, but Kohnen put forth another strong effort to improve his stock. He helped Team Herro to a 3-1 record, making an impact on both ends of the floor.

As shared by Henry Annen of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required), the Slinger product averaged 14.5 points on incredible efficiency. He shot 57.1% from the field overall and 66.7% from 3-point range.

Kohnen also added 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Against MeanStreets, he had his highest scoring game of the session, recording 22 points while knocking down three 3-pointers, going 8-of-13 overall.

Against the NY Lightning, his playmaking ability was on full display. He handed out seven assists to go along with 20 points scored. In total, Kohnen scored 58 points, handed out 14 assists and had five blocks.

A really solid showing from the rising senior, who showcased the shooting ability and versatility on the offensive side of the ball; that is why he is a top 100 recruit with a four-star rating.

The 247Sports Composite has him ranked No. 59 overall, No. 16 amongst small forwards and No. 3 in the state of Wisconsin. Securing a commitment from him would only strengthen the stranglehold Otzelberger has on the Wisconsin pipeline and stock the long-term wing depth for the program.

He has nine offers in hand currently, eight of which are from Power Conference programs. Official visits have been made to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Iowa Hawkeyes, who are thought to be atop his list along with the Cyclones.