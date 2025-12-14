Offensive Position Becoming Glaring Need for Jimmy Rogers To Address With Iowa State

The Iowa State Cyclones knew that some major roster changes were coming when Matt Campbell decided to accept the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions, and he was replaced by Jimmy Rogers.

After one season with the Washington State Cougars, the Cyclones fired Rogers, who was a national champion with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in 2023. He has high expectations and has a plan in place to retain as much talent on the roster as possible.

However, departures were expected. That is the state of college football, with players following coaches who change jobs.

It is a double-edged sword for Iowa State. They are going to lose players who were major parts of the team's success in recent years under Campbell. But, they will likely have players follow Rogers from Washington State.

Multiple wide receivers leaving Iowa State program

Basha receiver Kash Brock (4) celebrates a win over ALA Queen Creek during an Open Semifinal game at Dobson High School in Mesa on Nov. 30, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One position that is emerging as an immediate need for the new staff is wide receiver. Young depth from the 2025 season is moving on, with Karon Brookins and Zay Robinson both opting to enter the transfer portal.

Both players appeared in fewer than four games as freshmen, which means they are maintaining their ability to redshirt and will have four years of eligibility remaining to play.

Along with Brookins and Robinson leaving the program, two incoming members of the Class of 2026 aren’t coming to Ames any longer, either. Amarion Jackson and Kash Brock were both released from their signings after Campbell left, leaving a massive void in the recruiting class.

Jackson, a two-way player from national champion Millard South, was someone the previous coaching staff was excited about. He was expected to play offense with the Cyclones, and that dynamic skill set hinted at an exciting future.

Jimmy Rogers needs to retain pass catching talent

Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (9) catches a pass against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Brock committed to Iowa State a few weeks ago, being flipped from the Colorado State Rams, along with tight end Arley Morrell. The talented tight end also decided to reopen his commitment, leaving Rogers in search of multiple playmakers.

There is certainly a chance that the new regime can convince some of these players to remain committed to the Cyclones. But, they are going to certainly have their work cut out for them because the presence of Campbell and the Nittany Lions looms large.

The only wide receiver in the Class of 2026 who remains committed to Iowa State is Ames native Jeffery Roberts. Brett Eskildsen and Chose Sowell, the leading receivers in 2025, are still on the roster, for now.

If either of them departs, Rogers' No. 1 priority in the transfer portal could quickly become finding pass catchers, with so many players already deciding to make a change.

