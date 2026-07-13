Recapping Nike EYBL Season for Iowa State Basketball Recruits

The Iowa State Cyclones might have one of the brightest futures in all of college basketball.

Over the last few months, Iowa State has taken the college basketball world by storm after dominating recruiting and landing three commits in the 2027 class. Those commits are Josiah Harrington, Jack Kohnen, and Donovan Davis. The Cyclones have by far the number one recruiting class in the nation.

All three players play AAU basketball for Nike EYBL, a circuit that is widely known as the top league for high school basketball players. And all three players have dominated against the cream of the crop talent.

The season is now coming to a close, with just one event left, the Peach Jam. So let’s take a look at how these players have done this season.

Iowa State recruits playing well in Nike EYBL

Freedom High School's Donovan Davis (24) against Little Chute High School during their boys basketball game in Freedom, Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Freedom defeated Little Chute 65-56. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davis has been quite the standout for Team Herro. He averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. His best game saw him put up 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.

Many say that Davis has some Joshua Jefferson in him because he has a similar build and plays in a very similar way. Not only does he score the ball, but he also impacts the game in many different ways.

Kohnen is actually a teammate of Davis on Team Herro and has been stellar as well. He averages 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks.

He’s more of a guard than Davis, but has a similar build and is phenomenal everywhere on the court. His best game was a 20-point, seven-assist, three-steal, and three-block explosion. And Kohnen and Davis’s squad is 13-2, one of the best teams in the entire country.

Harrington plays for Brad Beal Elite and has been quite the scorer throughout the season. He averages 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

In one game this summer, he had 20 points and eight rebounds, proving that he can go off on any given day. While Harrington’s team isn’t as good, he plays a bigger role, being one of the go-to guys on the team.

Iowa State’s incoming recruiting class is special. They have three players who have performed as some of the best in the entire EYBL circuit and are proving why they have the number one class in the entire country. Now, it’s time for Peach Jam, where they hope to prove themselves on an even bigger stage.