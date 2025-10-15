Recruit Jeffery Roberts Compares Himself to Recent Iowa State Cyclones Football Star
The Iowa State Cyclones' recruit class of 2026 took a massive blow recently. Four-star wide receiver Milan Parris announced he was de-committing from the program and reopening his recruitment.
Replacing a player of that caliber on the recruiting trail will not be easy. Parris would have been the third-highest recruit ever landed by the program, leaving a major void in this upcoming class.
However, there are other wide receivers that the Cyclones are excited about. One of them is local product, wide receiver Jeffery Roberts.
He could end up making an immediate impact for Iowa State as soon as next football season. Head coach Matt Campbell is certainly hoping he can combine with fellow wide receiver Amarion Jackson to make a dynamic duo for years to come.
Jeffery Roberts compares himself to Jaylin Noel
The coaching staff will be elated if Roberts can produce in the same vein as Jaylin Noel. That is who the high school star believes his game is most similar to.
"I feel like we play the same," Roberts said of why he favors Noel, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "We're like the same height, so that's a factor. And then he's just a great player."
Noel was the Cyclones' leading receiver in 2024 with 1,194 yards. He caught 80 passes and scored nine touchdowns, which were both second on the team behind Jayden Higgins.
The dynamic duo moved on to the NFL, where they have remained teammates. The Houston Texans selected Noel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and used their second-round pick on Higgins.
The track record of sending players to the NFL is one of the reasons why Roberts was drawn to Iowa State as the next step in his football career.
Before starting his senior year of high school, Roberts decided to enroll at powerhouse Dowling Catholic. That meant leaving behind Ames High School, where men’s basketball star point guard Tamin Lipsey also hails from.
The move was a big one, but it will only help him reach his potential. Playing for one of the most prestigious football programs in Iowa, with the chance to compete for a state title, is good preparation for what life in the Big 12 will be like upon his return to Ames.
Roberts has been playing at a very high level. He has caught 35 passes thus far for 634 yards with nine touchdowns, which is the most on the team. His squad is off to a 6-1 start as one of the best teams in the state.