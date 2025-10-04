Iowa State Cyclones Wide Receiver Commit Is Dominating High School Football
The Iowa State Cyclones have looked great thus far in the college football season. They are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12 entering their first true conference road game of the campaign against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
It will be a major test for the Cyclones. The Bearcats enter the game 3-1 overall, with their offense clicking on all cylinders. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby has been on fire the last three games and will challenge an Iowa State secondary that is without stars Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams.
The Cyclones' offense has been able to produce some big plays this season of its own and will have to do so again on Saturday to keep pace with Cincinnati. Quarterback Rocco Becht is developing some nice chemistry with Chase Sowell, who broke out for four receptions and 146 yards against the Arizona Wildcats.
The pressure has been on the Iowa State receiving corps this season to step up. Superstars Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel were both selected by the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft, creating a massive void in the lineup.
Replacing two NFL-caliber receivers is no easy task. Sowell, Brett Eskildsen, Xavier Townsend and Dominic Overby have massive shoes to fill. But, there is more help on the way in the near future.
Amarion Jackson dominating senior year of high school
Their Class of 2026 wide receiver, Amarion Jackson, has been dominating at the high school level for Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He plays for a loaded squad, catching passes from Alabama Crimson Tide commit quarterback Jett Thomalla.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Jackson is the go-to target in a high-flying offense. He has scored at least one touchdown and caught four passes in all five games played thus far in 2025. In three of those contests, he has surpassed the 100-yard plateau as well.
Five games have been played, and Jackson is racking up statistics. He has totaled 25 receptions for 518 yards and 10 touchdowns, running circles around the players tasked with slowing him down.
The future Cyclone star is on pace to break all of his single-season highs during his school career. His current highs were all accomplished during his sophomore campaign when he caught 57 passes for 1,086 yards and hauled in 12 touchdowns.
That kind of explosive playmaking ability is exactly what Iowa State could use more of in its offense. With recent successes of developing and sending pass catchers onto the next level, the future looks incredibly bright for the Millard South product.
A three-star recruit, Jackson selected the Cyclones over eight other offers. They were all Power Conference programs from the Big 12 and Big Ten.