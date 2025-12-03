Two Prospects Linked to Iowa State Cyclones Worth Keeping Eye on During Signing Day

The Iowa State Cyclones football team looks to have a solid group of recruits coming to Ames in the Class of 2026.

Heading into Signing Day, there are currently 22 players committed to the program. That number could very well change on Wednesday once players begin signing with the schools they have selected.

The Cyclones are currently hovering right around the 50th-ranked class, bringing in some players who could be immediate contributors on the gridiron in 2026 for head coach Matt Campbell.

"Big signing day opportunity this coming Wednesday," the Cyclone head coach said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "Which we're really excited about."

There will be a flurry of moves made, but there are a few storylines to keep a close eye on for Iowa State. One of them is a potential defection that could be coming.

Iowa State could lose Kaprice Keith to Kansas State

Three-star athlete Kaprice Keith committed to the Cyclones over a year ago, on Nov. 18, 2024. The plan is for him to play defensive back with Iowa State, but his preferred position is wide receiver.

That is the main reason why a decommit feels likely despite how long he has been committed to the program. Keith took a visit to the rival Kansas State Wildcats last weekend, and they want him to play on offense.

He is going to announce his decision on Wednesday, and the Iowa State coaching staff has been proactive in preparing for a potential departure. Former Army Black Knights commit Tayten Duncan was recently landed to fill the void in the defensive backfield.

In a bit of good news, it does sound like the Cyclones will be adding to their class. Three-star EDGE defender Elijah Reeder looks likely to commit to Iowa State on signing day.

Elijah Reeder would add much-needed pass rushing upside

The under-the-radar prospect took a visit to Ames recently, with Reeder announcing that he received a scholarship offer from the team. None of his other offers have come from Power Conference schools, so if Iowa State pushes hard enough, securing a commitment could follow.

The Bryant Bulldogs, Monmouth Hawks and New Haven Chargers all offered the New Jersey native as well.

Upgrading the pass rush is something Campbell and his staff desperately need to do this offseason. It was inconsistent throughout 2025, putting even more pressure on an already undermanned secondary.

The pass rush has been a point of emphasis in this class, with Ajibola Afuye, a high school recruit, and JUCO product Jeremy Lewis also committing.

