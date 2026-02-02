Tyler Roehl Played Role in Class of 2026 Commit Sticking With Iowa State Cyclones

There has been a lot of changes for the Iowa State Cyclones football team this offseason following the head coach change.

With Matt Campbell leaving for the Penn State Nittany Lions, major roster upheaval followed. His replacement, Jimmy Rogers, had his work cut out for him when it came to restocking the talent on the team.

A lot of work was done in the transfer portal, bringing in more than 40 players via that avenue. Rogers also had to replace a Class of 2026 that originally had 22 players but dwindled down to only six.

One of the players who decided to remain with Iowa State through the coaching change was running back Caleb Francois. Committed to the Cyclones since February 2025, he had some decisions to make once Campbell left the program.

Tyler Roehl played key role in Iowa State retaining Caleb Francois

However, the presence of a familiar face, Tyler Roehl, certainly helped put him at ease. The offensive coordinator on Rogers’s first staff in Ames, Roehl, was actually on staff with Campbell in 2024 as the assistant head coach and running backs coach.

That meant he played a major role in Francios committing to the program originally. And he resecured his commitment this time around, easing any concerns there may have been with Rogers taking over for Campbell.

“I think Roehl texted me within 24 hours of Coach Campbell leaving, so that was kind of the big thing for me, seeing that I was still wanted there,” Francois said via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “It was a big reassurance, not knowing what was about to happen, it was a crazy couple weeks, but at the end of the day, we figured it out. I’m glad about my decision.”

Roehl is making his return to Iowa State after spending one season on Dan Campbell’s staff with the Detroit Lions in the NFL as the tight ends coach. His return to Ames could not have come at a better time, helping Rogers maintain commitments from talented players.

Francios, the No. 926-ranked player overall in the industry, is a three-star running back. He is the No. 59-ranked player at his position in the country and the No. 6 player in Minnesota.

His production was off the charts during his senior season in high school, gaining 2,055 yards on 301 carries with 31 touchdowns. 318 yards were added as a receiver, catching 17 passes and scoring two more touchdowns.

Francois also played a little quarterback, appearing under center in five games and throwing for 153 yards and another three scores.

There is a chance that he could make an impact for the Cyclones in Year 1, given the current state of their running back depth chart with Carson Hansen, Abu Sama III and Dylan Lee all transferring this cycle.

