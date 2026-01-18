Tyler Roehl Making Impact in Iowa State's Recruitment of Class of 2027 Tight End

The Iowa State Cyclones' new football staff, led by head coach Jimmy Rogers, has been incredibly busy the last few weeks restocking its roster for the 2026 season.

More than 50 players entered the transfer portal after former head coach Matt Campbell announced he was leaving for the Penn State Nittany Lions. Their Class of 2026, which was at 22 players on Signing Day, is down to six.

That is a lot of talent and depth to replace, which has led Rogers to be active on the transfer portal. More than 40 players have committed to Iowa State from the portal, and nearly 20 players have provided hard commits to the program in the Class of 2026.

A lot of the additions are following Rogers from the Washington State Cougars, his previous job, just as players followed Campbell to Penn State. However, plenty of work remains, with the coaching staff looking to improve the long-term outlook of the football team as well.

Tyler Roehl leading recruitment of Drew Kessel

While focus has been on building the 2026 team, groundwork is being laid for the Class of 2027 as well. A few players who decommitted from the program during the coaching change, such as offensive lineman Will Slagle and tight end/wide receiver Landon Blum, received offers from the new regime.

Another player whom the Cyclones are pursuing in the Class of 2027 is tight end Drew Kessel. The Fargo, North Dakota, product was one of the first prep players to report that he had received an offer from the new coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl has been leading the charge and making a positive impact because of the relationship that he has already built with the Kessel family previously.

“He actually recruited my brother to (North Dakota State) when he was there, so my parents and brother obviously already have a really close relationship with him,” said Kessel, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report on On3 (subscription required). “He’s a really great guy and when my brother got recruited, my parents talked to him a lot. He went to Lions and now he’s going to recruit me, and I was one of the first after he got back to Iowa State.”

That long-standing relationship could very well be the difference between Iowa State landing a commitment or not. They have their work cut out for them with the Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota Golden Gophers, West Virginia Mountaineers, Northwestern Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks all making offers as well.

The Cyclones will look to improve their odds of landing the star tight end even more, with a visit coming in the near future.

“I was talking to Coach Roehl, and he wants to get me down there soon, so we can talk about more things and discuss my film,” Kessell said.

It is easy to see why interest in Kessel is already so high. He has a strong junior campaign, catching 38 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns. There is certainly a lot to like about his game and the future he could have with continued development.

