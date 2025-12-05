Under-the-Radar Football Recruit Reveals Why He Picked Iowa State Cyclones

Signing day went well for the Iowa State Cyclones, avoiding any of the unexpected twists and turns that some programs fell into.

Overall, they signed 22 players in the Class of 2026. It is right on the verge of being the highest-ranked class under head coach Matt Campbell, with a chance to break into the top 50 depending on how a few things shake out with other teams.

Only one player who was committed to the program, athlete Kaprice Keith, didn’t sign with the team. He flipped his commitment to the Kansas State Wildcats, a move expected because they were pursuing him to play wide receiver, his preferred position. Iowa State wanted him as a safety.

Taking his spot at safety was Tayten Duncan. A former Army Black Knights commit who recently decided to commit to the Cyclones.

Elijah Reeder reveals why he picked Iowa State

Replacing Keith in the recruiting class was EDGE defender Elijah Reeder. Iowa State was able to bring the talented prospect in for a visit recently, where he was offered a scholarship.

The Cyclones are the only Power Conference team to offer him, which played a role in his commitment and signing on Dec. 3 during signing day. He shared why he chose to take his talents to Ames, via Allen Trieu of 247Sports.

"I feel truly blessed by God to be given this opportunity and truly appreciate the coaches over at Iowa State for believing in me," Reeder said. "The Coaches are all very down to earth and incredible people. One of the reasons I fell in love with the program is because their staff -- like Matt Campbell and Eli Rasheed -- have been a part of the program for a decade now."

A strong coaching staff is always important for building up a program. Iowa State has that with Campbell and his staff, not only being able to build a successful game plan on the field, but also connecting with talented recruits to bring them into the program.

Elijah Reeder has size, athleticism to succeed at next level

Reeder added that the plan right now is for him to continue filling out his frame and adding weight. The coaching staff wants to deploy him as a true EDGE/defensive end during his time in Ames.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, there is certainly room for him to pack on muscle and get stronger. A high three-star recruit, Reeder was the No. 56-ranked EDGE in the country and No. 9 player in the Class of 2026 in New Jersey.

He was productive this season with Bayville Central, recording 50 tackles, 19 of which went for a loss, with eight sacks. A two-way performer, he also scored six touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.

That, along with a self-reported 4.61 40-yard dash, further proves just how athletic Reeder is. An under-the-radar product, Campbell and his staff could have certainly found a hidden gem.

