Unplanned OL Visit Will Help Cyclones Close Gap on Hawkeyes

The Iowa State Cyclones are looking for any avenue they can take advantage of to build relationships with players in the Class of 2027.

Because of their busy offseason, which included a coaching change, they are behind their peers when it comes to recruiting for the future. New head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff are doing what they can to make up for lost time, including impromptu visits.

Class of 2027 offensive lineman Nate Brenneman was in the area for the girls’ state basketball tournament. He and his dad decided to swing over to Ames and spent the entire day with the Iowa State coaching staff.

A spur of the momentum decision could have a major benefit for the Cyclones. Their standing with the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley product has only improved after a productive visit to Ames.

Iowa State has great visit with Nate Brenneman

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Iowa State Cyclones helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“I went down there for a visit, just me and my dad,” Brenneman said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “I called Coach (Jake) Thornton and they had me up for the whole day. I gained a lot from the experience. I think we spent around eight hours with each other. I got there around 10:45, met with the whole staff, and we toured the facilities. We saw the coaches’ offices and the offensive line meeting room. We sat in on some of the meetings that they had for the day.”

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, he is already drawing considerable interest from other Power Four programs around the country. Two Big 12 rivals, the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats, have made offers to him. Their in-state rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes, have made an offer as well.

The previous coaching staff, led by Matt Campbell, had made an offer to Brenneman before heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Rogers and his staff re-engaged with him this winter, and things are seemingly moving in the right direction.

Iowa is considered the far-and-away favorite, with a 94.7% chance of landing the in-state offensive lineman. But Iowa State is not going to go down without a fight, and this visit has almost certainly helped close the gap.

Iowa State has work cut out to chase down Iowa for Brenneman

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches game action against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of the selling points for Brenneman? Their nutritional program.

“I also got to tour like the nutrition area and talked with the nutritionist. I gained a lot of information about that. Iowa State’s got a really good nutrition program. I think it’s one of the top ones in the nation, and they take a lot of pride in that, which is really good, especially for a lineman that’s coming in and wanting to put on a lot of weight. They can do it in the right way and leave me going out of college, feeling healthy.”

With more visits already planned for the future, the Cyclones have to feel good about the direction things are heading in.

Brenneman already has a spring practice visit date locked in for April and an official visit set for a weekend in June.