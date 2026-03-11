In their first game of the Big 12 Tournament, the Iowa State Cyclones showcased absolute dominance as they took down the Arizona State Sun Devils 91-42.

The first half was a defensive masterclass that gave Iowa State momentum into the second half, where they were able to then spread out, become more creative, and find different ways to win.

Overall, it was a great win for the Cyclones.

Here’s what we learned from Iowa State’s dominant win over Arizona State:

The defense can win Iowa State a national championship

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Vijay Wallace (7) drives around Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) and Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

All season, the identity of the Cyclones has been winning the defensive battle, and that’s been what T.J. Otzelberger has implemented into the squad since being hired five years back.

In the first half, Iowa State allowed just 16 points, with 10 coming in the first 18 minutes of the game. That is unreal. The Cyclones allowed just 42 points the entire night, a season best by far.

The overall defensive scheme worked out perfectly. Arizona State isn’t great at handling the ball, so Iowa State decided to double, often with the guard and wing.

The Cyclones forced a ton of turnovers that way, which then turned defensive into easy offensive opportunities, enabling them to build momentum entirely.

In addition, the overall paint defense worked out perfectly, and they stopped Arizona State’s top players from getting comfortable.

Winning the paint battle is huge

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) drives to the basket during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Speaking of the defensive stability in the paint, the overall play on the inside was fantastic.

Iowa State forced tough shots on defense, barely letting the Sun Devils in the paint entirely. Offensively, Iowa State did a great job driving to the basket, but especially making cuts to get open layups and floaters around the rim.

Bigs such as Blake Buchanan and Joshua Jefferson both had fantastic games, and clearly, when both are playing well, the entire team is great.

Milan Momcilovic isn’t just a three point shooter

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots the ball during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

After breaking the single-season Iowa State 3-point record, Momcilovic proved to everyone that he is one of the best shooters in college basketball history. But what some people may not know is that his deep shooting isn’t all he does.

Momcilovic proves a ton on the inside as well. Against Arizona State, Momcilovic got layups, floaters, and made great backdoor cuts all game, to go along with four 3-pointers made.

He proved that he is quite the all-around scorer. It was another perfect performance from the forward.