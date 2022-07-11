4-Star JP Estrella High on Hawkeye Basketball

An important chapter in JP Estrella's recruitment process will be authored later this month with scheduled official visits to Iowa and Duke. Based on college basketball hierarchy, the Blue Devils would seem like heavy favorites.

While the four-star forward from Wolfeboro (NH) Brewster Academy and the Middlesex Magic AAU program might end up in Durham, the Hawkeyes have a serious shot here.

Don't believe it. Maybe Estrella can convince you.

"For me, it's the cultural piece that's the big thing," he told HN. "Obviously, there are some big names that have offered me, but really, to me, the name doesn't matter. What matters is the relationship I have with the staff, the culture that's built around that program and how I get along with the other players.

"I just want to play good basketball. That's all I really care about."

Louisville offered Estrella (6-11, 210) a scholarship on Monday. Kansas and Duke offered last month. Creighton and UConn jumped in during May. Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Maryland, Cal, Xavier, Missouri and Illinois came forward in April.

Iowa offered him a scholarship in December. As history has shown us, coach Fran McCaffery once again identified the talent before most other programs and extended an opportunity early in the process.

Estrella has bonded with the Hawkeyes during the last seven months.

"The relationship has honestly just gotten better and better. Coach McCaffery, coach (Courtney) Eldridge, I talk to those guys the most. We have weekly talks, sometimes not even about basketball but about life. It's been great," he said.

"Now we have the visit set up. I just can't wait to get down there."

Iowa plays host to him on July 29. He's scheduled to be at Duke on July 31.

"Really I'm trying to see what the Iowa culture is all about and see how all the players interact with each other. I want to see the school, itself, and the educational piece. I'd like to see how they practice, everything like that," he said.

Estrella is looking to study Business and Sports Management in college. He'd like to be involved in athletics when his career ends.

McCaffery has provided Estrella with his vision for him in the Iowa system.

"He feels like I can fit in multiple ways, offensively and defensively," Estrella said. "They love how I can extend the floor and pick-and-pop, how I can block shots, rebound. They do a great job of developing their big men. It's a great thing."

Center Luka Garza, who was the national player of the year for Iowa back in 2020-21, has spoken to Estrella.

"I think when I go on my visit, Garza is going to be there. That will be cool," Estrella said.

The success of Garza, Keegan Murray, the fourth overall pick in the '22 NBA Draft, and others have enjoyed with the Hawkeyes before going pro has caught Estrella's attention.

"I find it very attractive with how well they've been developing their guys. Any school that can do that it's obviously very important in my mind," he said.

McCaffery has earned his trust.

"He's such a funny guy. He's one of the guys whose laugh is super contagious. He's just such a great guy. I see him at almost every one of my games. It just shows he really cares about me," Estrella said.

"We talk about pretty much everything you can think of, from his vacations to me playing golf. It could literally be anything."

Estrella is making sure he finds the best fit for himself. While he doesn't have a commitment date, he has a timeline in mind.

"I want to commit before the season. It could honestly be any time before that, but sometime before the season," he said.