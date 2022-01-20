5 Observations: Iowa-Rutgers Men's Basketball

Five observations from Iowa’s 48-46 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday night.

THE CALL

The final points came on Ron Harper Jr.’s two free throws with 1.9 seconds left, but it was the foul on Iowa’s Keegan Murray that led to plenty of questions after the game.

It was a physical game all night, but Murray was called for a bump on Harper.

“I saw really good defense,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “Pretty surprised. It was really a physical, hard-fought game. It shouldn’t come down to that. Really, it shouldn’t. We should be playing overtime.”

The Hawkeyes were left with a desperation full-court throw after Harper’s free throws. Connor McCaffery completed a pass to Murray, whose 3-pointer was off.

“We got about as good of a shot as you’re going to get with two seconds,” Fran McCaffery said. “Good pass, you’ve got to catch it, you’ve got to get a shot. If it goes in, we win. Tough shot.”

THE BASKET THAT WASN’T

Iowa lost two points at the end of the first half when Joe Toussaint’s layup at the buzzer, which was originally counted as good, was waved off after officials did a replay review.

Toussaint had a steal and drove to the basket as time was running out, but had to avoid a Rutgers defender before getting the shot off. That split-second delay proved costly.

“It was a great play by Joe,” McCaffery said. “They looked at it. I’m assuming it was after the light went on.”

A DEFENSIVE STRUGGLE

Iowa came into the game averaging 86.2 points overall, 79.2 points in Big Ten games.

But the Hawkeyes were held to their lowest point total in a loss since scoring 41 against Virginia in the 2016-17 season.

The Hawkeyes shot 27.9 percent from the field, 22.2 percent in 3-pointers.

Asked if he had seen better defensive performances against his team, McCaffery said, “Yeah, probably. But not many.”

Murray led Iowa with 13 points. Patrick McCaffery added 11.

“They were physical,” McCaffery said of Rutgers’ defense. “They were active. I don’t think we moved enough.”

That kept the Hawkeyes from getting into their usual offensive flow.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of rhythm in the game because of the physicality,” McCaffery said.

BOHANNON STRUGGLES

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon was 2-of-11 from the field, 2-of-10 in 3-pointers, continuing his recent slump.

Bohannon is 7-of-33 in his last three games, including 5-of-25 in 3-pointers.

ZERO FROM THE BENCH

Iowa’s reserves did not have a point in the game, going 0-for-11 from the field.

It was the first time all season the Hawkeyes didn’t get bench points.