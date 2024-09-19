Analyst Reveals Massive Take For Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star
Primarily known as a football school, the Iowa Hawkeyes don't put a whole lot of players in the NBA. However, one former Iowa standout could be on the path to professional basketball stardom.
Keegan Murray.
Murray played two seasons for the Hawkeyes before being selected by the Sacramento Kings with the fourth pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.
Since then, he has established himself as one of the most intriguing young players in the NBA, and Mat Issa of A Royal Pain envisions the forward taking a big step this coming season.
In a piece where Issa listed the five most important Kings players heading into 2024-25, he placed Murray at No. 1.
"Barring any major trades (or an Isaiah Crawford breakout), there is no one on the Kings' roster who has the potential to do what Murray does for this team," Issa wrote.
Murray played in 77 games last season, averaging 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over 33.6 minutes a night on 45.4/35.8/83.1 shooting splits.
Obviously, his efficiency leaves something to be desired, but he is a versatile scorer who went off for 47 points in a game (including making an NBA-record 11 straight three-pointers) last season.
Plus, Murray is a terrific defender who appears to have the potential to become lockdown on that end of the floor.
Murray was brilliant during his two seasons at Iowa, particularly in his final year when he posted 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from long range.
We'll see if he can continue trending upward on the NBA level and eventually emerge as one of the premier players in the league.