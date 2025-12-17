Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jaren Jackson Jr., Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell)
Looking for some NBA props on Wednesday night?
There are just two games in action before most of the league returns to the court on Thursday, but two contenders will take the floor in the Cleveland Cavaliers (taking on the Chicago Bulls) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (hosting the Memphis Grizzlies).
Oddsmakers have set both the Cavs and Timberwolves as favorites on Wednesday, but I’m eyeing player props for players like Jaren Jackson Jr., Anthony Edwards (who is questionable tonight) and Donovan Mitchell as some of my best bets of the night.
Here’s a breakdown of each prop for Wednesday’s NBA action as we get closer a third of the way through the 2025-26 season.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 17
Jaren Jackson Jr. UNDER 5.5 Rebounds (-155)
Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging just 5.0 rebounds per game this season, grabbing six or more in 11 of his 24 appearances.
He has a tough matchup on Wednesday against a Minnesota team that is 12th in the league in rebounding percentage and 10th in opponent rebounds per game this season.
There are a few concerns with Jackson in this prop, as he could end up in foul trouble with Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle attacking the basket in this game. In addition to that, for a player of his size, JJJ is averaging just 9.8 rebound chances per game.
That makes him insanely tough to trust against a frontcourt that features an elite rebounder in Rudy Gobert. I’ll go UNDER for the Grizzlies big man, who hasn’t grabbed more than six boards in a game since early November.
Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+118)
I love this match for Edwards if he’s able to play through the foot injury that has kept him out of the Timberwolves’ last two matchups.
Memphis ranks just 27th in the league in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 22nd in opponent 3-point percentage, setting up Edwards in a good spot to make four or more shots from beyond the arc.
The star guard is averaging 3.4 made 3s on 8.1 attempts per game this season, but he has knocked down four or more 3-pointers in six of his last nine games.
At this price, Edwards is worth a look on Wednesday.
Donovan Mitchell OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mitchell is a great bet to hit a bunch of 3s against Chicago:
With Evan Mobley (calf) sidelined, Donovan Mitchell is going to have to score even more for Cleveland in the coming weeks.
The star guard is averaging 30.7 points per game this season while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.
I’m eyeing Mitchell’s 3-point prop in this game, as he’s taking 10.6 shots from deep per game, leading the league with 4.0 made 3s per contest. Mitchell has 14 games this season with four or more 3-pointers, including a 5-for-12 showing in his lone game against the Bulls.
Chicago ranks 19th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 20th in opponent 3-point percentage this season. I think Mitchell is in line for a big game on Wednesday, especially since he’s taking 11.3 3-pointers per game in the month of December.
Nikola Vucevic OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-139)
Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic is averaging 9.1 rebounds on 14.9 rebound chances per game this season, but his prop is set at just 7.5 on Wednesday night.
I’m shocked at that number, especially since the Cavs are down big man Evan Mobley in this matchup.
Vucevic had just five rebounds in his last meeting with Cleveland, but he’s picked up at least eight boards in 15 of his 24 appearances this season.
The Cavs are only 17th in the league in rebounding percentage, so I don’t mind taking a shot on Vucevic to clear this prop on Wednesday night.
