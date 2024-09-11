Another NBA Legend Drops Major Praise for Fever Star Caitlin Clark
Former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark has developed into being a superstar already at the WNBA level with the Indiana Fever.
Nothing less was expected, but she has been taking her game to an insane level late in the regular season. Behind her stellar play, the Fever have clinched a berth in the playoffs.
Due to her increased level of play of late, Clark has been receiving a lot of praise from the basketball world. Most recently, she has been receiving a ton of praise from NBA legends.
Shaquille O'Neal spoke out about Clark and gave her major props. Now, another NBA legend has spoken out with his own praise for the Iowa legend.
Isiah Thomas, a Hall of Famer, did not hold back his thoughts about Clark in an interview.
"She also has game. She got real game. You know, when she came out of college, everybody was talking about, ‘Oh, she is going to be a great scorer, and she is going to shoot the basketball and going to shoot the lights out.’ And then she unveiled ‘Oh I can drop dimes, too. Oh, I can pass, too.’ And what we are seeing now is you're seeing the complete offensive player come into play."
One of the biggest concerns from some fans about Clark this season has been her turnover numbers. She has been averaging 5.7 turnovers per game.
Thomas believes that the turnovers are not a negative. He believes that those numbers will naturally come down as her teammates get used to playing with her.
"Caitlin right now, her dimes are coming through. You see she’s averaging a lot of turnovers during the course of the season. Next year, that will come down because now her teammates are getting used to her not only passing the ball but giving it to them on time, on target, catch, lay-up or shot. So, what are they doing now? They are running."
He hit the nail on the head with that quote. Part of the reason that Indiana has been playing so much better of late is due to Clark's teammates learning how to play with her. Very few WNBA players can push and pass the ball like Clark can.
All of that being said, Thomas had one of the best breakdowns of Clark's game than anyone who has spoken out. He provided great insight and it's clear that he's expecting big things from her moving forward with the Fever.