Caitlin Clark Has Extremely Relatable Air Travel Wish Ahead of Pacers-Thunder Game 7
Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder is appointment viewing for Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, of course.
She'll have to catch the game from afar, though, as the Fever are in the midst of a West Coast swing as the conclusion to the NBA's season takes place at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Before Clark and the Fever took on the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday—a game they lost 89-81— she mentioned she thinks the team will be traveling during Game 7. The next stop on their road trip is in Seattle for a Tuesday night contest against the Storm.
Although Clark and her teammates will be on the go as the Pacers and Thunder compete for an NBA title, they'll still be glued to the action. But she hopes she doesn't have to pay to stay in the loop.
"I think we're going to be in the air," Clark said to reporters pregame Sunday via Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files. "We fly Delta and sometimes they have the screens on the back of the plane but sometimes they don't. So I'm hoping for the ones with the screens on the back of the chair so I don't have to pay for the WiFi—I'm a little cheap."
The biggest stars in the world—they're just like the rest of us. Here's to hoping Clark and her Fever teammates get a pleasant surprise and see the screens in the back of each seat as they board their flight.
As for the game itself, Clark said she's feeling confident in the Pacers ahead of the decisive matchup.
"Super excited. I feel good about it," she continued. "I thought [the Pacers] were tremendous in Game 6. And now it's a winner-take-all kind of game so no matter which way it goes tonight, the type of season they'd had has been absolutely incredible and you have to appreciate that."
The Pacers and Thunder will decide the NBA title Sunday evening as Game 7 tips off in Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted on ABC. Hopefully the Fever's flight has live TV.