Austin Ash Transferring from Iowa Basketball

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa men’s basketball shooting guard Austin Ash has entered the transfer portal. The redshirt senior, and Iowa graduate, will take advantage of the bonus COVID year of eligibility that is available to student-athletes who were on rosters during the 2019-20 season.

“I couldn't be more grateful for my time at the University of Iowa,” said Ash. “I can't thank Coach (Fran) McCaffery and the other coaches enough for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be Hawkeye. Raising the Big Ten trophy in Indianapolis with my teammates is a memory that I will never forget."

Ash (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) was a walk-on his first four seasons, including redshirting as a true freshman in 2017-18, before earning a scholarship prior to the 2021-22 season. The native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was an integral part of four NCAA Tournament teams (2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID). He saw action in 44 combined games over the past four seasons. Ash posted season bests in points (52), assists (11), rebounds (10), 3-pointers (8), and free throws made (10), and missed only four free-throw attempts last year.

“Austin was a valuable teammate on and off the floor the last five years,” said McCaffery. “He is a Division I player who didn’t see the minutes he deserved because we were loaded at the guard position. Austin will be a great asset wherever he goes because he is a great shooter, doesn’t make mistakes and has tremendous character. We wish him nothing but the best.”