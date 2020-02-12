HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Men's Basketball Notebook: Hawkeye Walk-Ons Get Chances To Play In Conference Games

Iowa's Michael Baer (0) shoots in the final minutes of Saturday's win over Nebraska. (Reese Strickland/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Fran McCaffery has always talked up walk-on guard Austin Ash, and the Iowa coach was able to get him some decent playing time last week.

Ash and fellow walk-ons Michael Baer and Nicolas Hobbs got to play in the Hawkeyes' 104-68 loss at Purdue last Wednesday and in Saturday's 96-72 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Given the competitiveness of the Big Ten, it can be difficult to get walk-ons playing time — Ash has played 13 minutes, 27 seconds in four conference games, Hobbs has played 5:18 in two games and Baer has played 5:51 in two games.

The Hawkeyes were finishing a stretch of five games in 13 days. Getting the regular rotation out of the games when the outcomes were decided helped with rest, McCaffery said.

McCaffery said it was especially good to get time for Ash, who had been dealing with mononucleosis earlier in the season. Ash didn't get to play in Iowa's 93-51 win over Kennesaw State to close the nonconference part of the schedule.

Ash had a 3-pointer in the game against Purdue, then hit two against Nebraska, delighting the sellout crowd. Ash played nine minutes against the Huskers.

"He would have gotten opportunities before, when there were more chances to do that," McCaffery said on his Wednesday teleconference. "He's had a tough break this year. The fact that he came off the bench and hit a couple of shots didn't surprise me — that's what he's capable of doing. And I wish I could have gotten him more minutes earlier, when he was sick."

Hobbs got the first field goal of the season on Saturday. Baer did not score in either game, but had a rebound against Nebraska.

Ignoring the honors

Iowa center Luka Garza's name has been coming up as not only a candidate for Big Ten player of the year, but also in the national player of the year discussion.

Garza, McCaffery said, isn't taking in the accolades.

"He's the same guy. It hasn't affected him at all," McCaffery said. "He's just a grinder, and he keeps working, and he stays locked in. We just keep encouraging him to keep doing what he's been doing. He knows how we feel about him — we're going to run stuff for him, his teammates love him and appreciate him.

"It's pretty much business as usual, to be honest with you."

Garza leads the Big Ten in scoring at 23.1 points per game overall and 26.1 points in conference play. He has nine consecutive Big Ten games of 20 points or more.

No need to say anything

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick was 5-of-15 shooting in the two games last week, including a 2-of-9 game against Nebraska. He was 4-of-12 the week before in a game against Maryland.

It's not something that concerns McCaffery.

Asked if he had talked to Fredrick, McCaffery said, "To be honest with you, I haven't said anything to him."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iowa Wrestling Coaches Receive Contract Extensions

Brands brothers, Morningstar get extended through 2026 season.

John Bohnenkamp

McCaffery: Pemsl 'Recognized Immediately He Made A Big Mistake'

Iowa forward is suspended for one game after arrest for driving with revoked license.

John Bohnenkamp

Resumé Watch: Breaking Down The Hawkeyes' Blemishes

Some losses will catch the NCAA selection committee's eyes, but everyone has them.

John Bohnenkamp

by

Ct33

The Garza Streak: A Look Behind The Numbers

Iowa center has nine consecutive Big Ten games of 20 or more points.

John Bohnenkamp

Bracketology: Hawkeyes Are Either 5 Or 6

There is almost a seed consensus heading into final weeks.

John Bohnenkamp

Pemsl Arrested For Driving With Revoked License

Iowa forward charged early Monday morning.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

The Monday Tipoff: Hawkeyes Get Ready For Last Laps In Big Ten Race

Hawkeyes have four on the road, three at home, to close the regular season.

John Bohnenkamp

by

Ct33

Hawkeyes' Frustration Is A Powerful Fuel

Iowa strikes quickly, pulls away for 96-72 win over Nebraska.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Video: Fran On Wieskamp, And Iowa's Response To Wednesday's Loss

John Bohnenkamp

by

Ct33

Hawkeyes Set Up Showdown With Maryland

Iowa takes 83-71 win at Purdue to stay in tie for Big Ten lead.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac