Ben McCollum, Iowa Hawkeyes Land Key Transfer Guard
Ben McCollum continues to bring former players with his to Iowa.
On Wednesday, standout guard Kael Combs announced that he is committing to Iowa. He becomes the second Drake Bulldog to follow McCollum to Iowa, joining Bennett Stirtz.
This will be the third stop of Combs' young career. He began at Wyoming, where he spent one season before transferring to Drake. He appeared in 31 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore, playing 12.9 minutes per game. Combs averaged 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, shooting 51.1% from the field.
Drake went 31-4 this season and 17-4 in conference play. The Bulldogs pulled off an upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by taking down Missouri.
Iowa endured a frustrating season that ended the Fran McCaffery era. The Haweyes finished 17-16 and 7-13 in the Big Ten.
McCollum was brought in to be the next head coach and has already landed two of his former players in the transfer portal. Stirtz was extremely productive for Drake, averaging 19.2 points and shooting 49.8% from the field. He also shot 39.5% from three-point range.
McCollum is now tasked with rebuilding the Iowa program after what was a disappointing season. He has made additions from his former staff by bringing in assistants and is also recruiting his own players in the transfer portal. Combs becomes the latest Bulldog to join McCollum at Iowa and it will be interesting to see if more follow.