Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 2 (Believe In Bryce Underwood vs. Oklahoma)
Put on a cup of coffee, find a comfortable spot on the couch, and get ready for a loaded slate of college football games.
In case you didn't already know, you can bet on more than just sides and totals in college football. Most states also allow you to bet on player props. If you're ready to dip your toe into the world of prop bets, you've come to the right place. Let's take a look at my three favorites for Week 2 action.
Best College Football Prop Bets Today
- Dante Dowdell UNDER 47.5 Rushing Yards (-117) via Caesars
- Terrell Washington Jr. OVER 52.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Bryce Underwood OVER 1.5 TD Passes (+150) via DraftKings
Dante Dowdell UNDER 47.5 Rushing Yards (-117)
Dante Dowdell is the primary running back for the Kentucky Wildcats, and he has a tough test ahead of him against Ole Miss. The Rebels allowed the fewest yards per rush attempt last season, keeping teams to an average of just 2.4 yards per carry. Dowdell averaged 4.3 yards per carry in 2024 and got off to a strong start against Toledo, but if Ole Miss can have as good a run defense as they did last year, Dowdell will struggle to go over 47.5 yards.
Terrell Washington Jr. OVER 52.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Iowa State allowed Kansas State to average 4.1 yards per carry against them, and let's not forget that they allowed 5.5 yards per carry in 2024, which was the 11th most in the country. With Kamari Moulten out for Iowa, it's Terrell Washington Jr. who will be the primary running back for the Hawkeyes on Saturday. He racked up 69 yards on 15 carries against Albany in Week 1.
Bryce Underwood OVER 1.5 TD Passes (+150)
I'm going to believe in Michigan's freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood, in his first tough test when he and the Wolverines take on Oklahoma in the marquee game of the week. With the Sooners favored in this game, Michigan might have to take to the air to try to play catch-up, which could lead to Underwood recording at least two touchdown passes. I love this bet at plus-money.
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to double your winnings on your next 20 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 20 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!