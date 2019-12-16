HawkeyeMaven
Bohannon To Have Hip Surgery, Will Miss Rest Of Season

Iowa's Jordan Bohannon (3) will have hip surgery and miss the rest of the season. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Jordan Bohannon's season is over.

The Iowa senior guard, who has played in 10 games this season, will have surgery on his left hip on Thursday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Bohannon, who had surgery on his right hip last May, tried to come back to play his senior season. He played in Thursday's 84-68 win at Iowa State, his 10th game of the season and the limit he could play to apply for a medical redshirt season.

“It has been an incredibly difficult last six-to-nine months dealing with what I’ve had to go through,” Bohannon said in a statement released by the university. “The unwavering support from Hawkeye nation, team, coaches, friends and family has meant the world to me. I’m looking forward to finally being 100 percent and will be doing everything I can to help this team out from the sidelines the rest of the season.”

"I could not have more respect for Jordan and the way in which he has fought to get back on the court for this team," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in the statement. "Ultimately, I want what is best for Jordan, knowing that he will work even harder following Thursday's procedure."

Bohannon had the same surgery successfully performed on his right hip last May. As Bohannon began practicing and playing, pain developed in his left hip that ultimately resulted in the decision for additional surgery.

Bohannon averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 assists per game. He had 10 assists in last Monday's 72-52 home win over Minnesota. 

But it was clear for most of the season that Bohannon was struggling. Asked after Thursday's game how much pain he’s in, Bohannon said, “Quite a bit. I’m not going to lie to you.”

Bohannon's absence will leave Iowa with an eight-man rotation. Forward Jack Nunge is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Forward Patrick McCaffery, Fran's son, has played just two games as he deals with health issues related to his 2014 treatment for thyroid cancer.

The Hawkeyes do have depth in the guard court. Third-year sophomore Connor McCaffery and redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick are the other starters at guard. Freshman guard Joe Toussaint is averaging almost 15 minutes per game, while graduate transfer Bakari Evelyn is averaging 12.5 minutes.

Basketball

