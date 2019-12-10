Garza Wins National Player Of The Week Honor

Iowa junior center Luka Garza made history by becoming the first Hawkeye in program history to earn the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week accolade for his efforts in two games last week.

The national honor is selected by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Garza averaged 33.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in games last week at Syracuse and No. 4 Michigan.

Garza scored a career-high 44 points in last Friday's 103-91 loss at Michigan, the most points scored in a game by an Iowa big man, third most in program history, most by an opposing player in Crisler Center history behind only Rudy Tomjanovich’s 48 points against Indiana in 1969, and the most points scored by a Hawkeye since guard John Johnson had a school-record 49 points against Northwestern in 1970. Garza reached 1,000 career points in Friday's game.

Garza’s 44 points are the most in a game by a Big Ten player since Purdue’s Glenn Robinson scored 44 against Kansas on March 24, 1994. Garza had 17 field goals against Michigan, tying Bruce King (vs. Michigan on Jan. 31, 1976) for third most in a game in Iowa history. His 32 attempts tie three others (Fred Brown, Murray Wier and Charles Darling) for fourth most in a game in Iowa history.

Garza had 23 points and nine rebounds in the 68-54 win at Syracuse last Tuesday.