Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Kennesaw State

Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) drives the baseline in last week's game against Cincinnati. (Brian Spurlock/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Sunday's men's basketball game between Iowa and Kennesaw State.

Game facts

Time and place — 3:05 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — ESPNU (Jordan Bernfield, play-by-play; Robbie Hummel, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 9-3, Kennesaw State 1-11

Rankings — Iowa is No. 25 in the Associated Press poll.

Series — Iowa leads, 1-0

Probable lineups

Iowa — Luka Garza (C, 6-11, 21.5 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 7.7 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 11.5 ppg.), Joe Wieskamp (G, 6-6, Soph., 12.3 ppg.), Joe Toussaint (G, 6-0, Fr., 6.2 ppg.)

Kennesaw State — Ugo Obineke (F, 6-6, Soph., 8.3 ppg.), Bryson Locksley (F, 6-8, Sr., 7.7 ppg.), Drew Romich (C, 6-9, Sr., 0.7 ppg.), Terrell Burden (G, 5-10, Jr., 10.3 ppg.), Adili Kurban (G, 6-2, Soph., 8.3 ppg.)

The lines

Spread — Iowa -29

Over/under — 146

The analytics

NET — Iowa 25, Kennesaw State 345

KenPom — Iowa 18th (Adjusted offense, 3rd; adjusted defense, 92nd), Kennesaw State 342nd (Adjusted offense, 340th; adjusted defense, 319th)

Sagarin — Iowa 18th, Kennesaw State 340th

What to watch

This is just one the Hawkeyes want to get through without any problems with the remainder of Big Ten play looming. 

It would be a good game to get Toussaint going — the freshman guard struggled in his start against Cincinnati last week in Chicago.

