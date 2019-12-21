HawkeyeMaven
Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Cincinnati

Freshman guard Joe Toussaint is expected to get the start for Iowa in Saturday's game against Cincinnati. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Saturday's men's basketball game between Iowa and Cincinnati.

Game facts

Time and place — 8:10 p.m., United Center, Chicago.

TV — BTN (Brian Anderson, play-by-play; Shon Morris, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 8-3, Cincinnati 7-4

Rankings — Neither team is ranked.

Series — Cincinnati leads, 6-3.

The lineups

Iowa — Luka Garza (C, 6-11, 22.4 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 8.1 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 10.5 ppg.), Joe Wieskamp (G, 6-6, Soph., 12 ppg.), Joe Toussaint (G, 6-0, Fr., 6.7 ppg.) or Ryan Kriener (F, 6-10, Sr., 5.3 ppg.)

Cincinnati — Tre Scott (F, 6-8, Sr., 8.9 ppg.), Chris Vogt (C, 7-1, Jr., 12.7 ppg.), Mika Adams-Woods (G, 6-3, Fr., 6.2 ppg.), Keith Williams (G, 6-5, Jr., 13 ppg.), Jarron Cumberland (G, 6-5, Sr., 12.8 ppg.)

The analytics

NET — Iowa 29, Cincinnati 91

KenPom — Iowa 20 (Adjusted offense, 2; adjusted defense, 106); Cincinnati 61 (Adjusted offense, 61; adjusted defense, 55)

Sagarin — Iowa 20, Cincinnati 55

What to watch

The Hawkeyes will play their first game since guard Jordan Bohannon underwent hip surgery that will end his season.

Toussaint is Bohannon's likely replacement. He's been able to ease into his freshman season, but now he's going to see more significant minutes.

The game is a rematch of last March's NCAA tournament first-round game, when the Hawkeyes rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit to win, 79-72.

Cumberland is a difficult matchup if he's into the game, but he's disappeared at times this season.

The Hawkeyes are 4-2 in what was expected to be a critical 7-game stretch heading into Christmas. Another neutral-court win would help the resumé.

