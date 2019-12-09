Hawkeye
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Minnesota

(Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Monday's men's basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota.

Game facts

Time and place — 7 p.m. (CST), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Robbie Hummel, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 6-3 (0-1 Big Ten), Minnesota 4-4 (0-0)

Rankings — Neither team is ranked.

Series — Minnesota leads, 106-95.

The lineups

Iowa — Luka Garza (C, 6-11, Jr., 22.7 ppg.), Jordan Bohannon (G, 6-1, Sr., 9.5 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 7.7 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 10.5 ppg.), Joe Wieskamp (G, 6-6, Soph., 10.7 ppg.)

Minnesota — Alihan Demir (F, 6-9, Sr., 7.1 ppg.), Daniel Oturu (C, 6-10, Soph., 17.5 ppg.), Marcus Carr (G, 6-2, Soph., 14.4 ppg.), Payton Willis (G, 6-5, Jr., 12 ppg.), Gabe Kalscheur (G, 6-4, Soph., 12.1 ppg.)

The analytics

KenPom — Iowa 42nd (Adjusted offense, 4th; adjusted defense, 134th), Minnesota 65th (Adjusted offense, 66th, adjusted defense, 73rd)

Sagarin — Iowa 42nd, Minnesota 58th

The lines

Spread — Iowa -6

Over/under — 145 1/2

Moneyline — Iowa -270, Minnesota +215

What to watch

It could be the Garza show again — he's coming off a career-high 44 points in Friday's loss against Michigan.

The Hawkeyes would be happy with that production, but they also need to get some more help from other sources. Wieskamp and Fredrick are both averaging in double digits in scoring.

It would also help if the Hawkeyes can get a strong defensive showing. They've allowed an average of 93 points in their three losses this season, 62.7 points in their six wins.

Oturu, ranked second in the Big Ten in scoring, will be Garza's next challenge in what is becoming a parade of big men.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Holiday? Citrus? Hawkeyes Wait For Bowl Call

John Bohnenkamp
2 1

Iowa will go somewhere warm after 9-3 season.

It's Holiday For The Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp
1 0

Iowa will face USC in Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl.

Elliott Led Hawkeyes Through An Era Of Success And Growth

John Bohnenkamp
1 0

Former AD, who hired Fry, Gable, Olson and Davis, dies at 94.

Epenesa Will Play In Holiday Bowl

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa defensive end will seek NFL draft feedback, but he'll play in Dec. 27 game.

Video: Parker On Less Preparation Time

John Bohnenkamp
0

Hawkeyes play in the Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl.

Video: Parker on USC's Passing Game

John Bohnenkamp
0

Pass-first Trojans will test Hawkeyes' defense.

Video: Parker On Season

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa defensive coordinator says Hawkeyes are 'excited' to play in Holiday Bowl.

Video: Epenesa On Draft Feedback, And Whether He'll Play In Holiday Bowl

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa defensive end is considered a first-round prospect.

Video: Stone On NFL Feedback, And The Season

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa safety plans on getting opinions.

The Takeaways: Garza's Epic Night, But Not Enough Defense

John Bohnenkamp
1 1

Iowa center scored 44 points in loss to Michigan.