Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Minnesota

Breaking down Monday's men's basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota.

Game facts

Time and place — 7 p.m. (CST), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Robbie Hummel, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 6-3 (0-1 Big Ten), Minnesota 4-4 (0-0)

Rankings — Neither team is ranked.

Series — Minnesota leads, 106-95.

The lineups

Iowa — Luka Garza (C, 6-11, Jr., 22.7 ppg.), Jordan Bohannon (G, 6-1, Sr., 9.5 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 7.7 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 10.5 ppg.), Joe Wieskamp (G, 6-6, Soph., 10.7 ppg.)

Minnesota — Alihan Demir (F, 6-9, Sr., 7.1 ppg.), Daniel Oturu (C, 6-10, Soph., 17.5 ppg.), Marcus Carr (G, 6-2, Soph., 14.4 ppg.), Payton Willis (G, 6-5, Jr., 12 ppg.), Gabe Kalscheur (G, 6-4, Soph., 12.1 ppg.)

The analytics

KenPom — Iowa 42nd (Adjusted offense, 4th; adjusted defense, 134th), Minnesota 65th (Adjusted offense, 66th, adjusted defense, 73rd)

Sagarin — Iowa 42nd, Minnesota 58th

The lines

Spread — Iowa -6

Over/under — 145 1/2

Moneyline — Iowa -270, Minnesota +215

What to watch

It could be the Garza show again — he's coming off a career-high 44 points in Friday's loss against Michigan.

The Hawkeyes would be happy with that production, but they also need to get some more help from other sources. Wieskamp and Fredrick are both averaging in double digits in scoring.

It would also help if the Hawkeyes can get a strong defensive showing. They've allowed an average of 93 points in their three losses this season, 62.7 points in their six wins.

Oturu, ranked second in the Big Ten in scoring, will be Garza's next challenge in what is becoming a parade of big men.