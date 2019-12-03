Hawkeye
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Syracuse

Elijah Hughes leads Syracuse in scoring at 19 points per game. (Jordan Jones/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Tuesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game between Iowa and Syracuse.

Game facts

Time and place — 6 p.m. (CST), Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

TV — ESPN2 (Bob Wischusen, play-by-play; Jon Crispin, analyst)

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 5-2, Syracuse 4-3

Rankings — Neither team is ranked.

Series — Iowa leads 2-1.

The lineups

Iowa — Luka Garza (C, 6-11, Jr., 19.6 ppg.), Jordan Bohannon (G, 6-1, Sr., 8.5 ppg.), Connor McCaffery (G, 6-5, Soph., 7.4 ppg.), CJ Fredrick (G, 6-3, Fr., 11.1 ppg.), Joe Wieskamp (G, 6-6, Soph., 10.9 ppg.)

Syracuse — Bourama Sidibe (F, 6-10, Jr., 6.3 ppg.), Joseph Girard III (G, 6-1, Fr., 10.1 ppg.), Elijah Hughes (G, 6-6, Jr., 19 ppg.), Buddy Boeheim (G, 6-6, Soph., 13.4 ppg.) Marek Dolezaj (G, 6-10, Jr., 8.4 ppg.)

The analytics

KenPom — Iowa 48th, Syracuse 54th

Sagarin — Iowa 48th, Syracuse 67th

Fast facts

• All of the games between Iowa and Syracuse have been on neutral courts.

• Iowa is 6-12 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge games. Only one of the wins has come on the road, in 2015 at North Carolina.

What to watch

The Hawkeyes went with a smaller lineup in the Las Vegas Invitational, and it paid off with a win over Texas Tech in Thursday's semifinal.

The Orange are coming off losses to Oklahoma State and Penn State in the NIT Season Tipoff. The two defeats were by a combined 35 points.

Still, Syracuse's zone defense could present some problems for the Hawkeyes, particularly if they're not shooting well from the outside. Iowa had 20 3-pointers in the two games in Las Vegas, but made just three in the second half of Friday's loss against San Diego State.

"It's a challenge for your team to attack," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Syracuse's defense. "We've got to be ready to compete. I thought we competed well in Las Vegas. You need the same effort against Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. You know what you're facing, you know what the tradition is there."

"It's a great opportunity for us."

Syracuse's zone features length — Hughes and Boeheim are both 6-6 guards.

"They're really good at (the zone) because the players (coach Jim Boeheim) recruits fit that style, both offensively and defensively," McCaffery said. "They play (the zone) all of the time, and they have really good chemistry with each other."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 1 Hawkeyes Aren't About Statements In Win Over Wisconsin

John Bohnenkamp
1

Iowa's 32-3 victory over Badgers was more domination.

The Monday Kickoff: Iowa's Ability To Bounce Back Saved Season

John Bohnenkamp
0

Nine-win campaign has its what-might-have-beens, but it's a testament to the players and their coach.

The Monday Tipoff: McCaffery Will Distribute From Multiple Spots

John Bohnenkamp
0

Versatile guard will play different positions as Hawkeyes go with a smaller lineup.

Epenesa, Duncan Receive Big Ten Weekly Honors

John Bohnenkamp
0

Defensive end, kicker acknowledged for their play in Friday's win over Nebraska.

Video: Brands On DeSanto, And Making A Statement

John Bohnenkamp
0

Hawkeyes dominated in win over Badgers.

Video: Brands' Opening Statement

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa coach talks about Sunday's win over Wisconsin.

Video: DeSanto On His Strategy

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa 133-pounder defeated No. 1 Gross of Wisconsin.

Video: DeSanto On Keeping His Emotions In Check

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa 133-pounder picked up 6-2 win.

Video: Marinelli On Making A Statement

John Bohnenkamp
0

No. 1 Hawkeyes roll over No. 6 Badgers.

Video: Marinelli On Sunday's Win

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa 165-pounder gets 4-2 victory over Wick.