Doyle Repeats Big Ten Honor

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle scored 31 points and had 10 assists in Sunday's win over Indiana. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle repeated as the Big Ten women's basketball player of the week on Monday.

Doyle averaged 26 points, six rebounds and six assists in the Hawkeyes' wins over Maryland and Indiana last week.

Doyle shot 54.1 percent from the field in the two games. She had 21 points in the 66-61 win over Maryland, then had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in Sunday's 91-85 double-overtime win over Indiana.

The Hawkeyes moved into the Associated Press poll on Monday morning at No. 22.

