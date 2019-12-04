Hawkeye
Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Clemson

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle (22) is averaging a team-high 14.9 points this season. (Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)
John Bohnenkamp

Breaking down Wednesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game between Iowa and Clemson.

Game facts

Time and place — 8:01 p.m. (CST), Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV — BTN

Radio — Hawkeye Radio Network

Records — Iowa 5-2, Clemson 3-5

Rankings — Neither team is ranked.

Series — First meeting.

The lineups

Iowa — Monika Czinano (C, 6-3, Soph., 13 ppg.), Kathleen Doyle (G, 5-9, Sr., 14.9 ppg.), Makenzie Meyer (G, 5-9, Sr., 15.4 ppg.), Alexis Sevillian (G, 5-9, Jr., 7.7 ppg.), Amanda Ollinger (G, 6-1, Sr., 6.7 ppg.)

Clemson — Amari Robinson (F, 6-0, Fr., 10.1 ppg.), Mikayla Hayes (C, 6-3, Soph., 4.1 ppg.), Destiny Thomas (G, 5-10, Jr., 3.6 ppg.), Kendall Spray (G, 5-5, Jr., 4 ppg.), Shania Meertens (G, 5-8, Jr., 6.5 ppg.)

Fast facts

• Tania Davis, a member of last year's Iowa team that made it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, is a graduate assistant coach with Clemson.

• Davis and Hannah Stewart, another member of the team, will receive their Big Ten Tournament championship rings from last season. Stewart has been playing professional basketball in Australia.

What to watch

The Hawkeyes seemed to have found an identity with two wins in last week's Puerto Rico Clasico.

They'll face a Clemson team that has struggled to open the season. The Tigers were on a three-game losing streak before Saturday's 77-46 win over Alcorn State.

The Tigers have struggled to get points this season — they have had five games with less than 60 points.

Iowa gets a week off after this before playing at Iowa State next Wednesday, so it would be good to go into that stretch with a win.

Basketball

