Hawkeyes Down Drake, Extend Home Winning Streak

Iowa's Kathleen Doyle (22) grabs a rebound during Saturday's win over Drake. (Darren Miller/hawkeyesports.com)
John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's home winning streak is right up there with women's basketball's biggest names.

The Hawkeyes' 79-67 win over Drake on Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was their 27th consecutive home victory. 

That streak is third best in the nation behind Baylor and Connecticut.

Iowa closed the nonconference season at 9-2.

Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures. Makenzie Meyer had 24 points. Kathleen Doyle had 19 points and a season-high 10 assists. Monika Czinano had 17 points, and Alexis Sevillian had 11.

"It’s not one dimensional," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said, "but I’m really happy with our balance.”

Czinano was 8-of-10 from the field. She leads the nation in field-goal percentage at .723.

