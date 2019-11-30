Washington's 3-Pointers Hurt Iowa In Defeat

Iowa's women's basketball team lost to Washington, 70-63, in the final game of the Puerto Rico Clasico.

The Hawkeyes took two of the three games they played in the event, and coach Lisa Bluder found some positives in Saturday's defeat.

"This was the game that was a good test for us," Bluder said. "We didn't pass this test with flying colors, but we grew. We're getting better, our second half was better than our first half. That's growth and that's what we need."

Iowa (5-2) scored just eight second-quarter points and trailed 29-20 at halftime, but outscored the Huskies (6-1) 43-41 in the second half.

The Hawkeyes made just 7-of-26 field goals in the first half.

"We battled back, we won the second half," Bluder said. "We did a better job on the boards in the second half, we did a better job taking care of the ball in the second half. The positives are that we didn't quit and we kept fighting."

Washington was 24-of-58 from the field, including 12-of-29 in 3-pointers. All but one of the 10 Huskies who played took at least one 3-point attempt.

Kathleen Doyle led Iowa with 17 points. Monika Czinano had 15. Makenzie Meyer had 10.

Iowa plays host to Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Wednesday's 8 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.