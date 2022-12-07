Bohnenkamp: Iowa-Duke Takeaways

It could have been a big night for Iowa.

Madison Square Garden, vs. Duke in the Jimmy V Classic, a chance to get Fran McCaffery his 500th career win…

It didn’t happen.

The 74-62 loss to the Blue Devils was a missed chance at a statement win for the Hawkeyes (6-2), who are weaving their way through a difficult late-November-early-December stretch of games against Power 5 games with inconsistent performances.

The Hawkeyes were somewhat sharp in last week’s 81-65 win over Georgia Tech, but had all kinds of struggles against the Blue Devils, lacking the consistency one needs to defeat one of college basketball’s legendary programs.

The takeaways from the loss:

MURRAY, PERKINS STRUGGLE

Kris Murray and Tony Perkins are the keys to Iowa’s offense, but neither player produced much in this game.

Murray had eight points on 3-of-9 shooting. Perkins had five points on 2-of-10 shooting. Combined, they were 1-of-5 in 3-point attempts.

Murray was coming off a 31-point, 20-rebound game against Georgia Tech. Perkins had a solid game of 11 points in that win.

For Iowa to be consistently successful this season, neither player can be this ineffective.

PLENTY TO GO AROUND

Murray and Perkins weren’t the only ones with issues.

Ahron Ulis, getting the start, was just 2-of-7 from the field and scored five points in 21 minutes. Payton Sandfort’s shooting woes continued — he was 2-of-7 from the field, 0-of-4 in 3-pointers. Connor McCaffery took just two shots in 23 ½ minutes.

Iowa’s success is predicated on scoring from a variety of sources. But the Hawkeyes’ leading scorers in this game — Patrick McCaffery and Dasonte Bowen — had just 12 points each.

3-POINT PROBLEMS

The Hawkeyes were just 3-of-16 in 3-point shooting, something that has been a problem at times this season.

Iowa has made just 19-of-78 3-pointers in its last four games (24.4 percent). That’s a number that is going to have to improve.

STEADY REBRACA

Filip Rebraca held his own against the size of Duke’s big men. He finished with 10 points and eight rebounds, although he was just 5-of-12 from the field. Those numbers are consistent with his average this season, and it’s the kind of production Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has been expecting this season.

BOWEN’S BIG GAME

Bowen, a freshman, continues to show his improvement and is earning more minutes.

He was 5-of-7 from the field, cutting through the Duke defense at times for easy baskets.

There feels like there’s going to be a revolving door at that fifth starting spot this season, and Bowen has to be forcing his way into a start one of these days.