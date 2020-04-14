HawkeyeMaven
The Breakdown: Jordan Bohannon

Jordan Bohannon gestures after a three-pointer in Iowa's win at Iowa State. (Reese Strickland/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Jordan Bohannon played just 10 games for the Iowa men's basketball team this season, but there was no questioning the impact he had on the Hawkeyes in his brief time.

Bohannon's status coming into the season was questionable as he was coming off offseason hip surgery. The best-case scenario, if he couldn't go a full season, was to play as many games as he could and still get a medical redshirt season from the NCAA.

Bohannon played until the Dec. 12 win at Iowa State, then elected to have surgery on his other hip and sit out the rest of the season.

Bohannon averaged just 8.8 points, but the senior was a steadying presence for Iowa's young backcourt. He played 250 minutes in his 10 games, including a season-high 37 in a win at Syracuse. That allowed redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick and freshman guard Joe Toussaint to ease into their roles, which allowed them to be more effective in the second half of the season.

It was clear during the season that Bohannon wasn't at his best, which made the numbers he posted that much more impressive. He scored 20 points in a win over Texas Tech in the Las Vegas Invitational, and had 17 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge win at Syracuse. In a Dec. 9 home win over Minnesota, Bohannon didn't score, but had 10 assists.

Bohannon had his second hip surgery before Christmas, and late in the season he could be found before home games getting shots up in early pre-game warm-ups.

There were times, especially in the Big Ten season when Fredrick had two injuries that kept him out of games, when Bohannon was really missed. A healthy Bohannon next season, though, was the most important thing.

Best game — The 68-54 victory at Syracuse was one of the games when Bohannon looked at his best. He played his most minutes of the season, making 5-of-14 three-pointers on his way to a 17-point game.

